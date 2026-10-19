Nigeria: Customs Hands Over N511m Illicit Drugs, Codeine Syrup to NDLEA, NAFDAC

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, has handed over seized illicit drugs and pharmaceutical products valued at N511.4 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

The seized items, handed over at the unit's headquarters on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, included cannabis, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, synthetic cannabis and 57 cartons of codeine syrup.

The exhibits comprised 121 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 65.9 kilogrammes, 100 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 400 grammes of cocaine, 900 grammes of ground synthetic cannabis and 4.3 kilogrammes of hybrid cannabis. Also recovered were 86 packs of polythene bags allegedly used to conceal the substances.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Toyota Sienna, as well as two male suspects arrested in connection with separate interceptions, were also handed over to the relevant agencies.

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Speaking during the handover, Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Oluwaseun Oguntuase, who represented the Acting Comptroller of FOU Zone A, said the seizures resulted from intelligence-driven operations along border corridors, highways and other strategic locations within the unit's area of responsibility.

Oguntuase said a patrol team intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus conveying suspected illicit drugs concealed in polythene bags along the Lagos-Benin Expressway, around Ore, Ondo State, at about 1pm on October 10, 2026.

He said subsequent examination and analysis by NDLEA officials confirmed the substances.

In a separate operation, customs officers intercepted another vehicle along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 2.07pm on October 7, 2026, where they discovered 57 cartons of codeine syrup of different brands.

According to him, the handover underscores the service's commitment to strengthening inter-agency collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking, smuggling of controlled substances and circulation of unsafe pharmaceutical products.

He said the NCS would sustain efforts to protect the nation's borders, safeguard public health and support national security, while ensuring that criminal elements were denied opportunities to operate.

Receiving the exhibits, a suspect and a vehicle on behalf of the NDLEA Lagos State Strategic Command, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Ganiyu Bolaji, commended the customs service, particularly FOU Zone A, for its cooperation.

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Bolaji assured that the agency would handle the exhibits and suspect in accordance with the law, adding that it would sustain efforts to rid society of illicit drugs.

Similarly, Mrs Edith, Deputy Director in charge of Pharmaceuticals, who received the seized codeine syrup on behalf of NAFDAC's Director of Enforcement, praised the customs unit for the interception.

She assured the service of NAFDAC's continued collaboration in tackling illicit and substandard pharmaceutical products.