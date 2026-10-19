Kenya: Counties to Receive Ksh425.6 Million More in Additional Allocations

19 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — County governments will receive an additional KSh425.6 million in funding in the 2026/2027 financial year following President William Ruto's assent to the County Governments Additional Allocations Act, 2026.

The law raises the total additional allocations to counties to KSh71.09 billion, up from KSh70.67 billion in the previous financial year.

The funding includes KSh12.73 billion from the National Government's share of revenue and KSh56.38 billion in loans and grants from development partners, alongside allocations from court fines and mineral royalties.

The funds will support healthcare services, agricultural value chain development, climate change resilience, drought response, natural resource management, and water and sanitation programmes.

The legislation also requires quarterly reporting on actual transfers to counties to improve accountability and oversight of the funds.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.