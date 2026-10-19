Nigeria: 2027 - APC Says Tinubu's Re-Election Non-Negotiable, Pledges Violence-Free Campaigns

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed the declaration of the Directorate of Security and Intelligence of its Presidential Campaign Council that President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 is "non-negotiable", even as the party pledged peaceful and safe campaigns.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, made the reaffirmation on Sunday evening in Abuja at the inauguration of national and sub-national structures of the Directorate of Security and Intelligence of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Deputy National Secretary of the party, Prof. Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana SAN, who represented Yilwatda, said the directorate had moved faster than any other arm of the council.

He said politicians had much to learn from the military. "We have a lot to learn from the military - the discipline, the alacrity, the organisation... Even as we organise our campaigns, regimentation is very important.

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"One of my favourite statements from the military is that the unity of this country is non-negotiable, and now today I heard some of our generals saying that victory in this election is non-negotiable," he said.

He also gave the directorate its marching orders. "Before we leave, you must clear the path; you must confirm to us that the venue is safe. When we are there, you must ensure that we are safe and protected. When we leave, you must ensure that the paths and roads are secure. Your committee is the one that will be there ahead of us and remain there even after we leave," he said.

Recalling the state of the country when the APC took over, Kana said, "Our party came in 2015 and met the country in total disarray."

The Minister of Defence and First Secretary of the directorate, General Christopher Musa, said Tinubu's return was not in doubt and that the task now was to secure the ground for it.

"The return of Mr President is not an issue that we should even start worrying about, because God's willing, he is coming back. The task before us now is to provide the enabling environment for it to happen. The issue of security is paramount and is key to our success.

"We must do everything possible to make sure that Nigeria is safe and secure. And our campaigns are peaceful and safe, because I think that is the most critical aspect of what we do," he said.

The Director of Intelligence and Security of the Council, Major General Sarkin Yaki Bello (retd), who inaugurated the structures, said its members must work within the law.

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"Our duty is to protect Mr President and the people, and not to threaten them, to preserve order, not to create fear, and to support a peaceful democratic process," he said.

He told members what the stakes were. "What is at stake, gentlemen, is the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office," Sarkin Yaki said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka A. Famadewa (retd), said the directorate's job was to keep the process orderly.

"Without security, what you have is chaos, and chaos is not what we need at this time. And our job is to make the process safe and secure," he said.

Former Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman, Operations and Field Coordination of the directorate, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (retd), said work would start immediately. "The job is just starting. By this weekend, the flag-off will start, and we are expected to go to the 36 states," he said.

Speaking for the inaugurated officers, the Southwest coordinator of the directorate, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (retd), said they accepted their appointments "with a clear understanding that responsibility must be matched by performance, authority by accountability, and commitment by results."