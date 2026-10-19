Ghana: 65% of Ghanaians Cannot Afford Healthy Diet - Rural Communities Bear Brunt of Food Insecurity - Expert

Sixty-five per cent of Ghanaians cannot afford a healthy diet, while 43.5 per cent face moderate to severe food insecurity, with rural communities bearing the brunt, a nutrition expert, Professor Anna Lartey, has disclosed.

She said the situation was undermining nutrition, learning outcomes and productivity, with far-reaching implications for the country's long-term economic growth.

Prof. Lartey, therefore, called for urgent reforms to make nutritious food more accessible and affordable, particularly for rural communities and vulnerable households.

Speaking at the 2026 World Food Day commemoration in Accra on Friday, she said the high cost of healthy diets continued to prevent many households from meeting their nutritional needs, while rural populations faced a greater burden of food insecurity.

She called for concerted efforts to address the challenges and improve access to affordable, nutritious food. Read More.