Central Africa: Great Lakes Ministers Endorse Foreign Combatant Disarmament Plan

Five Great Lakes countries have endorsed draft procedures for disarming, demobilising, repatriating and reintegrating foreign combatants operating in the region at a security meeting held in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, October 18.

ALSO READ: ICGLR summit tasks DR Congo to speed up disarmament of armed groups

The meeting brought together Ministers of Defence, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and their representatives from the Contact and Coordination Group member states including Burundi, DR Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

Rwanda's delegation was led by Defence Minister Juvenal Marizamunda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It followed a technical experts' meeting held on October 17 to review the draft procedures before the ministerial discussions.

The draft Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be submitted to the Heads of State for consideration and final adoption.

Regional security coordination

The meeting followed statutory defence meetings of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), held in Lusaka from October 14 to 16.

The Rwandan delegation was led by Marizamunda, accompanied by Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, who represented the RDF Chief of Defence Staff.

The meetings began with the fourth ordinary meeting of the Specialized Committee of Defence Experts on October 14, followed by the 20th meeting of Chiefs of Defence Forces on October 15 and the 20th meeting of Ministers of Defence on October 16.

ALSO READ: ICGLR supports elimination of insurgency in the region

They brought together defence experts from the 12 ICGLR member states, namely: Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, DR Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The discussions focused on regional security and strengthening coordination among defence and security institutions to develop collective responses to threats to peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.