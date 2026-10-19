Kenya: Ebola Can Look Like Malaria - MoH Warns As Cases Hit 8

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans that Ebola can initially look like malaria, urging anyone who feels unwell to seek medical care promptly as the country's reported case count rises to eight.

In a public health alert, the ministry said early Ebola symptoms can resemble malaria and other common illnesses, raising the importance of recognising warning signs and seeking medical attention without delay.

"Ebola symptoms can look like malaria," the ministry said in its public notice.

The warning comes after a 49-year-old hospital patient attendant tested positive for Ebola, bringing Kenya's reported total to eight cases and adding pressure to efforts to contain the outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health, early Ebola symptoms typically appear between two and 21 days after infection.

The initial signs include fever, tiredness, weakness, muscle pain, headache and a sore throat.

As the illness progresses, patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and impaired kidney or liver function. Bleeding can also occur in later stages.

Because the early symptoms overlap with those of malaria and other illnesses, the ministry is urging Kenyans not to ignore signs of illness or delay seeking medical care.