Kenya: Former MP Renews Governorship Bid, Accuses Nyaribo of Poor Service Delivery

Nairobi — Former Borabu MP Ben Momanyi has criticised Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo's administration, accusing it of failing to deliver development projects to residents as expected.

Momanyi, who contested the Nyamira gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Election but lost to Nyaribo, is positioning himself for another bid for the seat ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking in Ibara, Kebirigo, Momanyi said residents had yet to feel the benefits of devolution under Nyaribo's leadership, citing stalled projects, poor road infrastructure and a deteriorating health sector.

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"Governor Nyaribo's administration has not delivered projects for the people as expected. Go to our hospitals; there are no drugs. Go to our roads; they are impassable. Our people are suffering, yet we have millions allocated to this county every year," Momanyi said.

The former legislator said his 2022 gubernatorial bid had given him a clearer understanding of residents' needs and that he was now better prepared to take over the county's leadership in 2027.

"In 2022, I contested and we lost, but we learned a lot. The people told us what they want. I have groomed myself, and I am ready to contest again in 2027 to rescue Nyamira County from this failed administration," Momanyi stated.

Momanyi also declared his political stance at the national level, saying he supports the one-term movement opposing President William Ruto's re-election.

"I want to make it very clear that I am supporting the one-term movement. This government has failed Kenyans. The cost of living is high, taxes are high, and Kenyans are suffering. We must stand together and ensure this regime serves for one term only," he said.

He urged Nyamira residents to register as voters and make informed decisions in the 2027 General Election, arguing that the county's future depends on electing development-oriented and accountable leaders.