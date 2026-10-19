Malawi: Bible Warning for Mutharika Critics - Mwanamvekha Warns DPP Against Divisions

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha has delivered a blunt warning to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, telling ambitious figures to stop tearing each other down in the race for power and instead focus on helping President Peter Mutharika rebuild Malawi.

Speaking as guest of honour at this year's Mulhako wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival in Chonde, Mulanje, the DPP vice-president for the South hit out at internal squabbling and reputation-smearing within the party, insisting now was not the time for succession battles.

"This is not the time for politics, fighting and tarnishing one another's reputations in order to look better than others because we want leadership positions in the DPP," Mwanamvekha said.

In a clear show of loyalty, the minister rallied supporters behind the former president, declaring that there should be no confusion over who leads the party.

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"There is only one President at a time," he said. "At the moment, our President is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, until 2030."

Mwanamvekha said Mutharika remained committed to steering the country through to 2030 and urged Malawians to unite behind efforts to revive the struggling economy.

Acknowledging the scale of the economic crisis, the Finance Minister said the damage inflicted over the past five years could not be reversed overnight.

He pointed to government plans aimed at restoring stability, including tackling shortages of food, fuel and foreign exchange, while boosting commercial farming and expanding access to business loans.

His comments came during a festival notably held in the absence of Mutharika, the organisation's patron, who is currently in South Africa on a private trip.

Minister blasts critics who 'insult' Mutharika

Mwanamvekha also launched a passionate defence of Mutharika against his critics, accusing some of those attacking the former president of rank hypocrisy.

The minister said some individuals now insulting "the Professor" were the very same people who benefited from appointments and opportunities given to them by Mutharika before 2014.

Without naming any specific individuals, Mwanamvekha expressed dismay at what he portrayed as a lack of gratitude and respect towards the veteran politician.

In one of the most striking moments of his speech, he invoked a biblical passage from Exodus 21:17, which states that anyone who curses their father or mother must be put to death.

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The minister appeared to use the verse as a warning against disrespecting elders and senior leaders, although it was not clear whether he intended it as a literal call for punishment or simply a lesson on honour and respect.

His remarks echoed those of Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairperson Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, who had also warned that action would be taken against anyone found insulting Mutharika.

Neither Mwanamvekha nor Mpuluka identified any individuals allegedly responsible, but their comments underscored growing concern within DPP circles over public attacks on the party's leader as internal political manoeuvring intensifies.