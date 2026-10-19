Malawi: 'Anyone Who Insults Mutharika Will Face Action Incouding Death' - Mulhako Boss Warns

The chairperson of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival has warned politicians and people jostling for leadership positions not to bring divisions into the organisation, saying anyone who insults President Peter Mutharika will face action.

Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka said the organisation is not a political party and will act against anyone who introduces partisan politics into its activities.

"Anyone who brings politics or insults us will face action, including being reported and barred from entering our area," he said.

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He added that the Lhomwe community would no longer tolerate anyone insulting President Mutharika.

First without the patron

This year's gathering was the first without Mutharika, the organisation's current patron, who is in South Africa on a private trip. The festival was founded in 2007 by its first patron, the late former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

The event began on Friday, with the main celebrations attracting a large crowd on Saturday. It was held under the theme "Preserving culture while considering present and future generations".

Government's message

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha said the government is working to improve the availability of food, fuel and foreign exchange, while making sure development reaches communities and businesses get support to grow.

He also mentioned promoting commercial agriculture to increase exports, tighter mining rules so the country benefits from its minerals, and wider access to business loans for women and young people through the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf).

Seven other Cabinet ministers attended: Energy Minister Jean Mathanga, Gender Minister Mary Navicha, Education, Science and Technology Minister Bright Msaka, Transport and Public Works Minister Jappie Mhango, Natural Resources Minister Patricia Wiskes and Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda.

Deputy Gender Minister Martha Ngwira was also present. Traditional leaders from different ethnic communities and business leaders also attended.