Malawi: Paychangu Lands Reserve Bank of Malawi Licence to Expand Digital Payments

Malawi's push towards a more digitised economy received a boost after the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) granted PayChangu a Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence, allowing the locally owned fintech group to offer payment aggregation services nationwide.

The licence, issued under the Payment Systems Act of 2016 and effective from 30 September 2026, represents a milestone for the country's nascent financial technology sector as policymakers seek to expand digital payments and improve financial inclusion.

The approval comes as businesses and consumers increasingly adopt electronic transactions, driven by demand for faster, more secure and convenient payment methods.

For PayChangu, the licence strengthens its position in a market where digital payment infrastructure is becoming a critical component of commercial activity.

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The move also underscores RBM's efforts to balance innovation with regulatory oversight, providing a framework for new entrants while safeguarding the stability and integrity of the financial system.

Payment aggregation services have become increasingly important in emerging markets, enabling businesses to accept a range of payment options through a single platform.

PayChangu's system currently integrates mobile money services, bank transfers and card payments, simplifying payment management for merchants.

Joshua Mwendo, chief operating officer of PayChangu, described the licence as both a company milestone and a wider endorsement of Malawi's growing technology sector.

"This is a proud and exciting moment for PayChangu, but beyond our company, it is a win for Malawi's digital economy," he said.

"The milestone demonstrates what is possible when innovation and effective regulation work together towards a common national purpose."

Mwendo said the company remained focused on helping businesses spend less time managing payments and more time expanding their operations.

"We started with a conviction that businesses should spend more time growing and less time worrying about how to receive payments," he said.

"Our commitment is to empower businesses to thrive in the digital era while maintaining the highest standards of service, compliance and integrity."

He added that collaboration between regulators, financial institutions, telecoms operators and technology companies would be essential to broadening access to digital financial services.

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The development is particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often face barriers in accessing affordable payment infrastructure.

By providing integrated digital payment options, aggregators can help businesses improve efficiency, strengthen record-keeping and participate more fully in the formal economy.

Larger companies also stand to benefit through improved revenue collection and a smoother customer experience, as digital transactions become a more prominent feature of everyday commerce.

The licensing aligns with the ambitions of Malawi 2063, the country's long-term development strategy, which identifies technological advancement, economic modernisation and private sector growth as key drivers of transformation.

While the expansion of regulated fintech companies could accelerate the adoption of digital commerce, industry participants note that sustained progress will depend on continued investment in communications infrastructure, affordable financial services and higher levels of consumer trust.

For PayChangu, the licence brings both an opportunity and a responsibility: to expand its role in Malawi's evolving financial ecosystem while meeting the regulatory standards expected of a licensed payments provider.

For the wider business community, the approval signals a broader shift in the economy.

Digital payments are increasingly moving from a competitive advantage to a commercial necessity, as Malawi's financial infrastructure evolves to support growth in a more connected and technology-driven marketplace.