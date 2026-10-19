Liberia: Moye Says Emissary Sought to Shield China Union, Vows Scrutiny Before Concession Renewal

BONG MINES — Sen. Prince K. Moye says someone approached him on China Union's behalf as the mining company moves toward renewing its concession in Bong County. He says he turned the approach down and that the county's lawmakers will first examine whether the company has kept its promises to the communities it affects.

By Rancy Clarke

Moye, who chairs the Bong County Legislative Caucus, said an emissary contacted him in that capacity. He said he rejected the approach and insisted on reviewing the company's obligations and record before considering any extension.

"If anybody thinks that you will shield or hide China Union from doing what they are supposed to do for the citizens, you are daydreaming; you are daydreaming," Moye said over the weekend in Bong Mines.

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He said the caucus is preparing to establish what China Union was required to do under its agreement and what it has actually delivered.

"China Union is talking now about renewing their concession agreement. What have you done here before you want to extend?" he said.

Rep. Fody Fahnbulleh, whose Electoral District No. 7 hosts China Union's operations, welcomed Moye's stand in a Facebook post. He read the senator's remarks as an acknowledgment that some people had shielded the company from its social and concession obligations for the past 16 years. He also questioned why Moye had not raised the issue earlier.

"Although these issues may not have received his focus over the past thirteen years, we welcome his support today because this struggle is bigger than any individual or political interest," Fahnbulleh wrote.

Fahnbulleh said he had spoken out on the issue long before he held office.

"Even when we were private citizens, we consistently spoke out against these injustices and advocated for our affected communities to receive their fair share of the benefits from the concession," he wrote.

He called on lawmakers and other stakeholders to work together.

"On behalf of our affected communities, we call for unity and collective action to ensure that China Union fulfills its obligations and our people finally receive the just benefits they deserve," Fahnbulleh wrote.