Africa: Liberia Backs Africa's Open Skies Plan

SALY — Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to liberalizing air transport services across Africa as aviation leaders and regulators meet in Senegal to advance the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the Yamoussoukro Decision.

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) participated in the high-level regional workshop in Saly, where aviation authorities and stakeholders reviewed frameworks aimed at removing restrictions on air services, strengthening regional connectivity and promoting greater competition among African airlines.

The discussions focused on accelerating implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision, a continental agreement intended to liberalize air transport services by easing restrictive bilateral arrangements and improving access to routes across African countries.

The Single African Air Transport Market initiative seeks to establish a more integrated aviation market, potentially reducing travel costs, expanding airline operations and stimulating trade, tourism and investment across the continent.

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Speaking during the engagement, LCAA Director General Julius D. Dennis Jr. reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to aligning its aviation policies with continental and international standards established by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"Liberia's active engagement in these continental validation processes reinforces our commitment to a safer, more connected, and vibrant aviation ecosystem," Dennis said.

He emphasized that Liberia's support for the full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision and SAATM would create opportunities for increased trade, tourism and improved air connectivity for Liberians and other Africans.

According to Dennis, greater cooperation among African aviation authorities is essential to addressing longstanding barriers that have limited direct flights and increased travel costs between countries.

Beyond market liberalization, participants reviewed proposed frameworks to harmonize aviation policies, strengthen regional safety and security oversight, and streamline air transport operations among participating states.

The workshop also provided an opportunity for aviation regulators to examine measures aimed at improving coordination and creating a more competitive regional aviation industry.

Liberia's delegation was headed by Director General Dennis and included LCAA Deputy Director General for Administration Stephen R. Johnson; Director of Air Transport and Economic Regulation Audrey Zoe Johnson; and Amos J. Borbor, Special Assistant and Chief of Office Staff to the Minister of Transport.

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For Liberia, progress toward a unified African aviation market could improve regional air links, expand passenger and cargo transportation, and strengthen access to neighboring markets.

The initiative could also support Liberia's efforts to attract additional airlines and promote economic activities that depend on efficient and reliable air transportation.

However, the anticipated benefits will depend on effective implementation of the agreed frameworks, regulatory cooperation and the willingness of airlines to expand services.

Liberia's participation reflects its continued engagement in continental efforts to strengthen aviation integration and improve connectivity among African countries.