Liberia: Arcelormittal Graduates 41 Students

ArcelorMittal High School in Yekepa, Nimba County, held its 19th graduation ceremony on Friday, October 16, 2026, celebrating 41 senior high school graduates at a colorful and joyous event.

All 41 graduates passed this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), earning the school a 100 percent pass rate.

Fully funded by mining giant ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), the school provides education for the children of hundreds of workers and other residents in and around the Yekepa concession area. It is recognized as one of the country's best high schools, with high-quality facilities and staff.

Speaking during Friday's ceremony, Nimba County Education Officer Francis Leagay thanked ArcelorMittal High School for what he described as the "memorable legacy" it established through its performance in this year's WASSCE.

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"Results of the WASSCE administered by the West African Examinations Council revealed a 100 percent pass rate for students of ArcelorMittal High School, a remarkable record that places the school at the top of all schools in Nimba County," he said.

Mr. Leagay asserted that the results of AML High School, alongside those of other schools, created the conditions for graduation ceremonies this year. He noted that such ceremonies could not take place last year because of widespread examination failures.

He said the students' performance reflected their discipline and commitment to studying diligently. Their success, he added, brought pride not only to ArcelorMittal but also to the entire county, as the company cannot be separated from Nimba.

He challenged the graduates not to become complacent after earning their high school certificates, but to persevere and pursue tertiary education.

Mr. Leagay also commended ArcelorMittal Liberia's management and the school administration, stating that the students' success would not have been possible without their commitment to ensuring quality teaching.

He further acknowledged parents and guardians for supporting their children, noting that the students would not have reached this milestone without their moral and financial support.

Presenting the graduates, AML High School Principal Juwle Kumeh clarified that the school's success had not been achieved through any surreptitious means. Rather, he attributed it to dedication, AML management's commitment to quality education, and the effective use of available resources for students' benefit.

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Mr. Kumeh challenged school administrators, education authorities and teachers to discourage "flexibility fees" and invest in educational materials that benefit students.

The school employs qualified teachers and uses updated learning materials. According to Mr. Kumeh, it recruits teachers with bachelor's degrees in their respective subjects, follows Liberia's revised national curriculum, and provides textbooks aligned with the WASSCE syllabus.

Charlesetta Peters, Head of the Department of Social Services, acknowledged the teachers' role in shaping the students. She emphasized that their contribution was central to the success being celebrated by the students, the company, the school and parents.

She also disclosed that AML-operated schools would be fully renovated and furnished in the coming budget year.

Located in Yekepa, the high school forms part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's company-supported school system.