Liberia: CSA Takes Reforms to Bong County

GBARNGA — Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. has begun consultations with government institutions in Bong County as part of efforts to decentralize civil service operations and improve access to payroll and human resource management services across Liberia.

The engagements, which began Friday, October 16, preceded a planned inspection of ongoing construction work on the CSA's regional headquarters in Gbarnga.

The institutions targeted include the Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI), the Ministry of Education's local offices and Phebe Hospital.

According to Joekai, the consultations are intended to familiarize government institutions with ongoing civil service reforms, strengthen personnel management and address challenges affecting public sector employees.

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During a meeting with CARI's senior management, headed by Director-General Dr. Arthur Bob Karnuah, Joekai outlined reforms focusing on civil servants' welfare, human resource management and ongoing personnel verification exercises across 109 government spending entities.

He also provided updates on the CSA's decentralization program, including the construction of regional headquarters in Gbarnga, Bong County, and Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

Joekai explained that the initiative seeks to bring essential CSA services closer to civil servants, reduce transportation costs and eliminate the need for employees in rural counties to travel to Monrovia to resolve payroll and employment-related concerns.

For his part, CARI Director-General Karnuah welcomed the visit, describing it as an important step toward addressing workforce challenges and strengthening collaboration between the institution and the CSA.

He reaffirmed CARI's commitment to improving human resource management and institutional effectiveness through closer cooperation with the Agency.

Following the engagement at CARI, Joekai and his delegation visited the Ministry of Education's offices in Gbarnga, where they met Bong County Education Officer David V. Boakai, technical staff and several District Education Officers.

Boakai commended the CSA for extending its consultations to county-level institutions and expressed support for the decentralization initiative.

He highlighted challenges confronting teachers in rural communities, particularly difficulties in resolving payroll discrepancies and other employment-related matters that frequently require travel to Monrovia.

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According to him, bringing CSA services closer to teachers and other government employees would help reduce the financial burden and inconvenience associated with accessing personnel services.

Responding, Joekai assured the education officials that the Agency would give attention to the concerns raised and work toward addressing them through its ongoing reform and decentralization programs.

The CSA delegation was also scheduled to meet Phebe Hospital's management on Saturday, October 17, before inspecting construction work on the Agency's regional headquarters in Gbarnga.

The delegation included Special Technical Assistant Zarballee K. Woiwor; Director of Regional Services Steve Kettor; Director of Security Victor Kpatakolee; Director of Communications and Public Relations Varflay Kamara; and Deputy Comptroller Jerry Mulbah.

The regional headquarters initiative forms part of the CSA's broader efforts to strengthen public sector management, improve employee welfare and make essential civil service services more accessible outside Monrovia. -Press release