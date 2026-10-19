Liberia: U.S. Delegation Assesses Greenville Port After Years of 'Neglect'

A five-member delegation from the U.S. state of Maryland has begun a 15-day assessment of the Samuel Alfred Ross Port of Greenville in Sinoe County following concerns about the facility's condition and a request for assistance to rehabilitate and modernize its operations after what port authorities describe as eight years of neglect.

The delegation, led by former Maryland State Senator Michael Bowen Mitchell, is evaluating the port's infrastructure, cargo-handling capacity, equipment requirements and operational systems, with approximately US$500,000 worth of equipment and resources identified in Maryland for potential donation.

The proposed assistance is intended to support the rehabilitation of the port and strengthen its capacity to serve Greenville and surrounding communities. However, the donation remains subject to the assessment's findings, confirmation of technical specifications and final logistical arrangements.

The visit follows an appeal made in July 2026 by Greenville Port Executive Director Cllr. Sylvia Tarley to Maryland state authorities, seeking assistance to rehabilitate the facility, improve its operational capacity and address development challenges affecting nearby communities.

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Tarley initiated the engagement while on annual leave in the United States, citing what she described as eight years of neglect affecting the port.

In response, the Maryland governor's office established the Maryland-Liberia Sister-State Joint Infrastructure and Capacity Building Planning Committee under a cooperation framework formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2026.

Mitchell, who chairs the committee, is leading the technical assessment to determine the equipment, infrastructure improvements and institutional support required to modernize the port.

The delegation arrived in Liberia on October 11, 2026, after meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in Washington, D.C., on September 18. On October 13, the team held preliminary discussions with National Port Authority Managing Director Sekou A.M. Dukuly and other senior officials at the Freeport of Monrovia before traveling to Greenville on October 15 to begin its assessment.

Other members of the delegation are Commissioner Tolutope Adeyoju, Maryland's commissioner for African affairs; James Rose Jr., a specialist in longshore work, port and marine operations; Marcus Lorick, an information technology and solar systems specialist; and Lt. Shana Alexandria Haughton, a specialist in firefighting, safety and emergency medical services.

Their combined expertise is expected to inform the assessment of Greenville Port's physical infrastructure, cargo-handling operations, technological needs, energy requirements and emergency response capacity.

A major component of the exercise is determining whether proposed cranes, heavy machinery and other cargo-handling equipment would be suitable for the port's existing facilities and coastal environment.

The team is examining soil-bearing capacity, quayside depth, salinity conditions and structural foundations to establish whether the equipment being considered can be safely installed and effectively operated.

The assessment will also examine the possible introduction of modern port management software, automated logistics systems and maintenance arrangements to improve cargo-handling efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times and strengthen the port's revenue-generating capacity.

The delegation's work extends beyond the port itself to development needs in Dioh Town, Teah Town and Seebeh, communities identified as being affected by port operations.

The team is expected to assess opportunities for supporting women farmers, improving healthcare and public safety, expanding youth empowerment programs and addressing road infrastructure challenges in Greenville and along routes leading to the port.

The community development component reflects Tarley's request for assistance beyond the facility's immediate operational needs.

The committee is expected to use the findings to determine which equipment and resources could be provided and identify additional support that may be mobilized for the port and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, the National Port Authority has outlined plans for the future expansion of Greenville Port, including additional piers, specialized cargo terminals and potential infrastructure to support iron ore exports if mining operations resume at Putu Mines in Grand Gedeh County.

NPA Executive Director for Ports and Harbors Mulbah G. Hwesa said the port's master plan identifies areas reserved for additional infrastructure and expanded cargo-handling operations.

Explaining the proposed development layout, Hwesa said the existing pier is being used for current operations, while other sections of the port have been identified for future development.

"So when you look at our master plan, our master plan says that it's protected," Hwesa said.

According to him, the plan provides space for a breakbulk terminal to handle general cargo, including construction materials, equipment and other commodities. Other areas could accommodate bulk cargo operations, depending on commercial demand and future industrial activity in southeastern Liberia.

Hwesa also identified the potential resumption of iron ore mining at Putu Mines as a factor that could influence the port's long-term development.

"If you start to mine iron ore, you cannot be shipping iron ore from here," he said, referring to the need for appropriate facilities to support mineral shipments.

"You can use this facility," he added, pointing to another section of the port that could potentially accommodate iron ore exports.

He explained that mineral exports would require specialized loading facilities, transportation arrangements and supporting port infrastructure. Any such operation would depend on the resumption of mining at Putu Mines and the development of the necessary facilities.

Hwesa further disclosed that the master plan provides space for two additional piers to increBy David A. Yates

A five-member delegation from the U.S. state of Maryland has begun a 15-day assessment of the Samuel Alfred Ross Port of Greenville in Sinoe County following concerns about the facility's condition and a request for assistance to rehabilitate and modernize its operations after what port authorities describe as eight years of neglect.

The delegation, led by former Maryland State Senator Michael Bowen Mitchell, is evaluating the port's infrastructure, cargo-handling capacity, equipment requirements and operational systems, with approximately US$500,000 worth of equipment and resources identified in Maryland for potential donation.

The proposed assistance is intended to support the rehabilitation of the port and strengthen its capacity to serve Greenville and surrounding communities. However, the donation remains subject to the assessment's findings, confirmation of technical specifications and final logistical arrangements.

The visit follows an appeal made in July 2026 by Greenville Port Executive Director Cllr. Sylvia Tarley to Maryland state authorities, seeking assistance to rehabilitate the facility, improve its operational capacity and address development challenges affecting nearby communities.

Tarley initiated the engagement while on annual leave in the United States, citing what she described as eight years of neglect affecting the port.

In response, the Maryland governor's office established the Maryland-Liberia Sister-State Joint Infrastructure and Capacity Building Planning Committee under a cooperation framework formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2026.

Mitchell, who chairs the committee, is leading the technical assessment to determine the equipment, infrastructure improvements and institutional support required to modernize the port.

The delegation arrived in Liberia on October 11, 2026, after meeting with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in Washington, D.C., on September 18. On October 13, the team held preliminary discussions with National Port Authority Managing Director Sekou A.M. Dukuly and other senior officials at the Freeport of Monrovia before traveling to Greenville on October 15 to begin its assessment.

Other members of the delegation are Commissioner Tolutope Adeyoju, Maryland's commissioner for African affairs; James Rose Jr., a specialist in longshore work, port and marine operations; Marcus Lorick, an information technology and solar systems specialist; and Lt. Shana Alexandria Haughton, a specialist in firefighting, safety and emergency medical services.

Their combined expertise is expected to inform the assessment of Greenville Port's physical infrastructure, cargo-handling operations, technological needs, energy requirements and emergency response capacity.

A major component of the exercise is determining whether proposed cranes, heavy machinery and other cargo-handling equipment would be suitable for the port's existing facilities and coastal environment.

The team is examining soil-bearing capacity, quayside depth, salinity conditions and structural foundations to establish whether the equipment being considered can be safely installed and effectively operated.

The assessment will also examine the possible introduction of modern port management software, automated logistics systems and maintenance arrangements to improve cargo-handling efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround times and strengthen the port's revenue-generating capacity.

The delegation's work extends beyond the port itself to development needs in Dioh Town, Teah Town and Seebeh, communities identified as being affected by port operations.

The team is expected to assess opportunities for supporting women farmers, improving healthcare and public safety, expanding youth empowerment programs and addressing road infrastructure challenges in Greenville and along routes leading to the port.

The community development component reflects Tarley's request for assistance beyond the facility's immediate operational needs.

The committee is expected to use the findings to determine which equipment and resources could be provided and identify additional support that may be mobilized for the port and surrounding communities.

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Meanwhile, the National Port Authority has outlined plans for the future expansion of Greenville Port, including additional piers, specialized cargo terminals and potential infrastructure to support iron ore exports if mining operations resume at Putu Mines in Grand Gedeh County.

NPA Executive Director for Ports and Harbors Mulbah G. Hwesa said the port's master plan identifies areas reserved for additional infrastructure and expanded cargo-handling operations.

Explaining the proposed development layout, Hwesa said the existing pier is being used for current operations, while other sections of the port have been identified for future development.

"So when you look at our master plan, our master plan says that it's protected," Hwesa said.

According to him, the plan provides space for a breakbulk terminal to handle general cargo, including construction materials, equipment and other commodities. Other areas could accommodate bulk cargo operations, depending on commercial demand and future industrial activity in southeastern Liberia.

Hwesa also identified the potential resumption of iron ore mining at Putu Mines as a factor that could influence the port's long-term development.

"If you start to mine iron ore, you cannot be shipping iron ore from here," he said, referring to the need for appropriate facilities to support mineral shipments.

"You can use this facility," he added, pointing to another section of the port that could potentially accommodate iron ore exports.

He explained that mineral exports would require specialized loading facilities, transportation arrangements and supporting port infrastructure. Any such operation would depend on the resumption of mining at Putu Mines and the development of the necessary facilities.

Hwesa further disclosed that the master plan provides space for two additional piers to increase the port's operational capacity. Asked whether the proposed expansion could accommodate two additional piers, he responded, "Yes."

He explained that one pier could be developed in one section of the port and another along an adjoining area, depending on future implementation arrangements.ase the port's operational capacity. Asked whether the proposed expansion could accommodate two additional piers, he responded, "Yes."

He explained that one pier could be developed in one section of the port and another along an adjoining area, depending on future implementation arrangements.