Ethiopia: Ugandans in Ethiopia Called to Contribute to Country's Growth Through Investment, Trade and Skills Transfer

Addis Ababa — Uganda convened its diaspora community in Ethiopia for a two-day event at the Hilton Addis Ababa, centered on "Connecting, Celebrating and Contributing: Harnessing the Ugandan Diaspora for National Development." The forum aimed to strengthen ties between Ugandans living in Ethiopia and national development priorities, while showcasing Uganda's culture, investment opportunities, and talent to a global audience.

The Ugandan community in Ethiopia is composed of a diverse and influential network, including professionals, students, business people, families, researchers, and staff from regional and international organizations. Ethiopia's status as a hub for the African Union and numerous NGOs provides a unique setting for diaspora engagement, enabling participants to tap into valuable professional networks, to exchange knowledge, and explore cross-border business opportunities.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by the Uganda Embassy, Amb. Rebecca Amuge Otengo, Ambassador of Uganda to Ethiopia welcomed the guests and delivered the best wishes of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. She emphasized that their presence in Ethiopia is important. Pointing out that through their professional work, businesses, studies and daily interactions, they contribute to Uganda's image and to the longstanding friendship between Uganda and Ethiopia. She encouraged them to continue conducting themselves with integrity, respecting the laws and customs of the host country, and contributing positively to the communities in which they live and work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As we pursue opportunities abroad, let us never forget home. Our families, communities and country remain an important part of who we are. I encourage you to maintain close contact with your families, remain informed about developments in Uganda and, whenever circumstances permit, visit home and explore opportunities to contribute to our national development." said, Otengo

"The development of our country is a shared responsibility. Each of us has something to contribute, whether through professional expertise, new ideas, investment, enterprise or support to our families and communities. Let us turn our presence in Ethiopia into an opportunity to deepen Uganda-Ethiopia relations, promote shared prosperity and contribute to Uganda's transformation."

Wondafrash Debere Tolera who represented Amb Zerihun Abebe, Director-General for African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia at the dinner addressed the Ugandan Community and hailed them for the being exemplary in behavior and for their developmental approach while living in Ethiopia. Mr Tolera emphasized the importance of people-to-people ties, hailing the growing Ethiopian Community in the Kampala suburbs of Muyenga, Kansanga and Buziga which has now acquired the moniker 'Little Ethiopia". He said they would like to see the warm reception given to the Ethiopian people, grow into a thriving commercial and business relationship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Uganda Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Head of the Diaspora Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Johnnie Muhindo said the event highlighted how Ugandans living abroad could contribute to Uganda's growth through investment, trade, skills transfer, and partnership with government and the private sector in line with Uganda's economic and commercial diplomacy strategy which has a strong focus on mobilization of the diaspora for Uganda's socio-economic transformation. He said that the Government was in the final stages of drafting The National Diaspora Policy which had undergone a consultative process among Uganda's diaspora communities worldwide.

Attendees heard from government officials, business leaders, and diaspora representatives who shared success stories and practical steps for collaboration. Attendees who previously registered for national IDs in May 2026 also received their new National IDs. The evening also featured updates on policies that support diaspora engagement and frameworks for returning Ugandans or those contributing remotely to Uganda's development initiatives.

NIRA registration services and NSSF advisory services were available at the Embassy during the past week.