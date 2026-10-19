Sudan: Aoad and Itfc Hold Agricultural Investment and Trade Forum in Sudan

KHARTOUM (SUNA) — The Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) opened a three-day investment and trade forum in Khartoum on Sunday focusing on value chains for priority commodities in Sudan. The forum aims to develop agricultural value chains and promote investment.

The forum is chaired by AOAD Director-General Professor Ibrahim Al-Dukhairi and attended by Finance Minister Dr. Gibril Ibrahim; Dr. Fatima Mohamed Ahmed Rahma, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation for the Agriculture Sector; Engineer Daw Al-Bait Abdulrahman, Undersecretary for the Irrigation Sector; and representatives of the private sector, banks and expert community. The three-day forum will feature a number of working papers.

The forum underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and economic integration between Sudan and the Arab region, recognising agriculture and livestock as two fundamental pillars for achieving food security and economic and social stability.

It stressed the need to invest in Sudan's substantial agricultural and livestock resources and develop value chains encompassing production, processing and marketing. It also highlighted the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships, expanding financing and investment opportunities, and developing infrastructure and logistics services.

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The forum further called for coordinated efforts among government institutions, the private sector and regional partners, alongside practical, implementable programmes to boost productivity and competitiveness, create jobs, achieve sustainable development and enhance Arab food security.

The opening session concluded by emphasising that success would depend on translating recommendations into tangible investment projects built on partnership, trust and complementary interests, thereby supporting Sudan's economic recovery and strengthening stability, peace and prosperity across the region.