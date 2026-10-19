Sudan: Amjad Farid - UK Call to Publish Darfur Experts' Report Raises Questions Over Military Exports to UAE

KHARTOUM — The Adviser to the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Amjad Farid, said Britain's call to publish the report of the Panel of Experts on Darfur, allowing it to be referred to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee, raises questions about the consistency of its position while it continues to issue licences for military equipment exports to a country accused by multiple reports and investigations of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

In a post on X, Dr. Amjad explained that Kate Foster, Britain's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, called during the latest Security Council meeting for the publication of the Panel of Experts' report and increased pressure on those responsible for financing and enabling the war. She noted that the advanced capabilities of the drones used in the war in Sudan are being financed, transferred and supported through external networks.

He added that the report, which was leaked and portions of it published, contains a section on Emirati support for the RSF militia. He noted that it had been submitted to Security Council members on July 13 and that Emirati pressure to prevent its publication had continued since then.

Dr. Amjad pointed out that the Panel of Experts had previously issued a report concluding that the evidence concerning Emirati support and arms supplies to the militia had a degree of credibility.

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In a related development, the TSC adviser highlighted the increase in the value of British military equipment export licences to the UAE under Category ML10, which covers aircraft, drones, their engines, launch platforms and control equipment. The value rose from £4 million in 2023 to £87 million in 2024 and £77 million in 2025.

Dr. Amjad said the real question was whether Britain's actions would match its statements: would London support the full publication of the report and hold those involved in the militia's arms-supply networks accountable, while reviewing its military export licences to the UAE in light of the risk that the equipment could be diverted to Sudan?

"Or will it continue to call for an end to arms flows into Sudan while authorising exports to the very country that multiple reports and investigations accuse of fuelling those flows?" he asked.