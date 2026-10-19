Liberia: Mines and Energy Ministry Launches Limec 2026 - Calls for Responsible Investment

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has officially launched the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (LIMEC) 2026, calling for responsible investment, improved access to electricity, and greater economic benefits from the country's natural resources.

The launch took place on Friday, October 16, at the ministry's conference room in Monrovia, bringing together government representatives, international partners, sponsors, diplomatic representatives, and stakeholders from Liberia's mining and energy sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, officials of the ministry emphasized the need for Liberia to move beyond the extraction of natural resources and adopt a development approach that creates jobs, increases national revenue, protects the environment, and improves the living conditions of citizens.

The ministry said the effective management of the country's mineral and energy resources remains essential to national development, economic growth, and improved public welfare.

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It reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparent resource governance, stronger regulatory institutions, reliable and affordable electricity, and the creation of an enabling environment for responsible investment.

According to the ministry, investments in the mining and energy sectors must comply with Liberian laws and regulations while promoting accountability, environmental protection, and meaningful participation by local communities.

The ministry also stressed that communities hosting mining and energy projects should benefit from activities taking place in their areas through employment opportunities, improved livelihoods, and other development initiatives.

It noted that responsible investment should not focus solely on extracting natural resources but should also contribute to the country's long-term economic and social development.

The ministry expressed hope that LIMEC 2026 would provide an important platform for government officials, investors, development partners, and industry stakeholders to discuss challenges and identify practical solutions for advancing Liberia's mining and energy sectors.

It said the conference is expected to generate recommendations, attract new investments, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate development across both sectors.

The event is also intended to encourage greater cooperation between the government and private-sector actors in addressing issues affecting investment, electricity access, and the sustainable use of natural resources.

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The Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition 2026 is scheduled for October 28-29, 2026, at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County.

The upcoming conference is expected to bring together stakeholders to explore investment opportunities and discuss strategies for ensuring that Liberia's mining and energy resources contribute more significantly to national development.

As preparations continue, the ministry is emphasizing the importance of ensuring that resource development translates into tangible benefits for the Liberian people, including employment, improved electricity access, environmental sustainability, and stronger economic growth.