Kenya: No, Kenya's Star Newspaper Didn't Publish Column Alleging Brookside Dairy Is Profiting From Milk Shortage

No, Kenya's Star newspaper didn't publish column alleging Brookside Dairy is profiting from milk shortage

IN SHORT: A screenshot of what appears to be a popular Kenyan newspaper column is circulating online, alleging that dairy processor Brookside is benefiting from the country's milk shortage. But the layout is inconsistent with the Corridors of Power column's usual format, and there is no record of such a version being published.

Kenya has been experiencing a milk shortage since mid-2026, with supplies remaining limited in October. Supermarkets have reported empty shelves and rationing, while the Kenya Dairy Board has linked the shortage largely to prolonged dry weather and reduced milk production.

Against this backdrop, an image that appears to be the print version of Corridors of Power, a popular political gossip column in Kenya's privately owned Star newspaper, began circulating on social media.

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The column, posted on X, features a large image of a Brookside-branded milk tanker and two men handling milk cans.

The column reads, in part:

Word in dairy circles is that Kenya's milk shortage may be proving to be a cash cow for some well-connected players. Whispers around Brookside, an alleged insider account and reports of milk exports are raising eyebrows, with claims that aggressive buying could be squeezing rival processors, while consumers are left hunting for milk at ever-rising prices.

It further claims that an unnamed member of parliament from central parts of the country wants the Competition Authority of Kenya to investigate the company's activities.

Brookside Dairy is one of Kenya's major dairy processors. The ongoing milk shortage has raised concerns about the availability and affordability of dairy products across the country.

But did the Star publish these claims about Brookside? We checked.

Fake column

Corridors of Power is known for its short, anonymously written pieces of political gossip and usually doesn't include photos of the story's subjects. But in this case, the circulating screenshot shows a Brookside milk tanker. So the image circulating online doesn't match how the column typically appears in print.

A search of the Star's website found no such story, and nothing was published on its verified Facebook and X accounts, where the column is normally promoted.

But there is another red flag. We couldn't find any reports of this news in local media, even though milk shortage-related developments often make headlines.

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All signs point to the circulating column being fake.