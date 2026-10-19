Nigeria: 2027 - Amosun's Loyalists Dumps APC for PDP, Endorse Iyabo Obasanjo, Amuzu, Others

The Senator Ibikunle Amosun (SIA) Movement in Abeokuta South local government area of Ogun State, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), endorsing the party's candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The movement declared its support for Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, the PDP candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial District; Chief Toyin Amuzu, the party's candidate for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency; Olufunbi Majekodunmi, its candidate for Abeokuta South State Constituency I; and Adeoye Adewale Adeniran, the candidate for Abeokuta South State Constituency II in the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Leader of the movement in Abeokuta, Moshood Okanlawon Akinleye, popularly known as Americo, said the decision to leave the APC followed a disappointing political experience and a reassessment of the group's political direction.

Akinleye said the movement had resolved to return to the PDP, which he described as its political home, insisting that the group was determined to identify with a platform it believed could better address the concerns and aspirations of the people.

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He accused the APC in Ogun State of lacking direction and failing to provide purposeful leadership, arguing that the party's approach to governance had not reflected the needs of ordinary citizens.

According to him, the movement's decision was informed by its desire to support a political platform capable of delivering people-oriented governance and effective representation.

Akinleye said: "Our experience in the APC has been disappointing. After carefully reviewing our political journey and the direction of the party, we have decided to return to the PDP, which we consider our political home.

"We believe the people deserve purposeful leadership and representation that reflect their aspirations. Unfortunately, the APC in Ogun State has failed to provide the direction and leadership we expected."

Describing the APC's style of politics as increasingly detached from the interests of the electorate, the SIA Movement leader likened the party to a cult, alleging that its policies and approach to governance had failed to meet the expectations of ordinary people.

He said the movement had resolved to support PDP candidates at all levels in the 2027 elections, pledging to mobilise its members and supporters across Abeokuta South for their electoral success.

"We have taken a deliberate decision to work for the success of the PDP candidates in the 2027 general elections. Our members and supporters will be mobilised to ensure that the candidates we have endorsed receive the necessary support at the polls," he said.

Akinleye added that the movement's endorsement of Obasanjo, Amuzu, Majekodunmi and Adeniran was a strategic political decision aimed at securing what it considered better representation for Abeokuta South and Ogun State.

He expressed confidence that the PDP candidates would provide the leadership and representation the people deserved, describing the movement's return to the party as a fresh beginning for its members.

The movement's leader also reaffirmed the group's commitment to working with other PDP stakeholders to strengthen the party's grassroots support ahead of the elections.

In his response, the PDP candidate for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Chief Toyin Amuzu, welcomed the SIA Movement into the party, describing its return as a significant boost to the PDP's political strength ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amuzu commended Akinleye and members of the movement for what he described as a courageous political decision, expressing optimism that their entry would further strengthen the party's grassroots mobilisation efforts.

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He said: "We welcome the SIA Movement back to the PDP. Their decision to return to the party is a welcome development and a boost to our collective efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"The PDP remains a platform for purposeful leadership, people-oriented representation and the pursuit of a better future for Nigerians."

Amuzu urged members of the movement to remain united with other party stakeholders and work collectively towards the success of all PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He stressed the need for unity, cooperation and sustained grassroots mobilisation, saying that the party's ability to achieve its electoral objectives would depend largely on the commitment of its members and supporters.

The development comes as political parties and their supporters begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections, with defections and endorsements expected to shape political alignments across Ogun State.