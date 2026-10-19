Ghana: Assemblies of God World Congress Ends in Accra

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Assemblies of God churches worldwide to intensify efforts to achieve their target of planting one million churches by 2033.

"Today, we have all the tools to evangelise. And nothing should shackle Assemblies of God from fulfilling the Great Commission in which Jesus Christ enjoins his followers to make disciples of all nations," he said.

President Mahama was speaking on the final day of the Triennial Congress of the Assemblies of God World Congress in Accra, held on the theme: "Commissioned: One Mandate, Every Nation".

The congress, the first to be hosted in Africa, attracted about 10,000 delegates from across the world.

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President Mahama described Assemblies of God as "one of the most respected churches in the world" and urged its members, as well as Christians generally, to reflect the virtues of Jesus Christ by showing compassion, love, care and concern for others.

He particularly called on the church to support persons with disabilities, children, teenagers and young people.

"Mentor the young generation, guide them. The way the church treats children and the youth speaks volumes about their commitment to the cause of Christ," he emphasised.