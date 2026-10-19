Ghana Gas Plans 278km Pipeline to Tema

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) is planning to construct a 278-kilometre, 20-inch high-pressure gas pipeline from the Western Region to Tema to expand the country's gas supply infrastructure and support industrial development.

The project is expected to reduce Ghana's reliance on the West African Gas Pipeline and connect industries in the Western, Central, Eastern and Greater Accra regions to the national gas network.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas, Ms Judith Adjobah Blay, announced this at a media soirée in Accra last Saturday. The event followed a training session organised by the company to strengthen journalists' capacity to report on the oil and gas industry.

She said the company was targeting the end of 2026 to take a final investment decision on the pipeline project, which is expected to improve gas transportation and support industrial growth along its route.

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Ms Blay also announced plans to procure a third compressor to improve operational efficiency and minimise disruptions during maintenance. She said the procurement process was nearing completion and that construction was expected to take about 18 months.

On production, she said the company's gas processing capacity had increased from 100 million standard cubic feet per day to 130 million standard cubic feet per day, supporting electricity generation and industrial activities.

She further disclosed that the company's profit had increased by 97 per cent, although the appreciation of the cedi had reduced the local currency value of its dollar-denominated revenue.

Ms Blay said Ghana Gas was also preparing to commercialise pentane and isopentane recovered at its Atuabo facility, a move expected to reduce gas flaring and generate additional revenue.

On sustainability, she said the company had established an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) department to strengthen environmental protection, improve community welfare and promote responsible operations.

She added that the company was supporting 250 people, about 90 per cent of them women, through its Eco Brigade beach-cleaning initiative in Ellembelle in the Western Region.

The company also planned to promote youth entrepreneurship through pilot greenhouse farming projects in Ellembelle and Sekondi, she said.

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Ms Blay explained that the media engagements were intended to give journalists a better understanding of the company's operations, including gas processing, transmission and safety, to promote accurate reporting and public accountability.

She said journalists played an important role in informing the public about developments in the energy sector and needed adequate knowledge of its technical operations to explain issues clearly and responsibly.

She urged journalists to seek clarification from the company whenever necessary, assuring them that Ghana Gas remained open to the media to support informed reporting.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, commended Ghana Gas for supporting journalists' professional development through specialised training in energy reporting.

He said continuous capacity building was essential in an evolving digital environment increasingly challenged by misinformation and disinformation.

Mr Dwumfour said the initiative would equip journalists with the expertise to report accurately, uphold professional ethics and strengthen accountability.

He urged participants to share the knowledge they had acquired with colleagues who did not attend the training and apply the lessons to their reportage.

He also disclosed that the GJA was pursuing professional development scholarships and exchange programmes to enable journalists to upgrade their qualifications and specialise in energy reporting.