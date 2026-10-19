Ghana: Understanding the Connection Between Electricity and Water Supply

Why is electricity essential to water production, how do power interruptions affect water supply, and why does water sometimes take longer to return even after electricity has been restored?

Have you ever turned on the tap in the morning and found no water, only to hear later that a power interruption has affected production at a Ghana Water Limited (GWL) treatment plant? The connection may not be obvious. Ghana has rivers, lakes and reservoirs, so it is natural to wonder why an electricity outage should leave taps dry, sometimes even after power has been restored.

The answer is simple: water does not move from a river to a home by itself. It must be abstracted, treated, tested, pumped, stored and distributed through an extensive network. Electricity powers much of that journey.

From raw water to safe water

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The process begins with abstraction. Powerful pumps draw raw water from a river, lake or reservoir and carry it to a treatment plant. There, the water passes through carefully controlled stages such as coagulation, sedimentation, filtration and disinfection to remove dirt, impurities and harmful microorganisms. Electric pumps, chemical-dosing systems, monitoring instruments and other equipment keep these processes running.

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After treatment, more energy is needed to push water through large transmission pipelines into reservoirs and neighbourhood distribution networks. Communities on high ground or far from a treatment plant often require additional pumping to maintain adequate pressure.

A plant may have plenty of raw water, just as a vehicle may have a full tank of fuel, but without power to run its "engine", it cannot reliably treat and deliver that water.

Why one outage can affect many communities

Water systems are interconnected. One major treatment plant may serve several towns, districts or municipalities through a wide network of pipelines.

When electricity to that facility is interrupted, treatment or pumping may slow down or stop, reducing the amount of water entering the system.

For a time, some areas may continue receiving water from storage reservoirs. As those reserves fall, however, pressure drops and shortages begin to appear. Low-lying communities or homes close to reservoirs may still receive water, while areas on high ground or at the far ends of pipelines experience an interruption first.

This difference is usually about elevation, pressure, storage and distance, not preferential treatment.

Why water may lag behind electricity

Restoring electricity is only the first step in restoring water supply. After a prolonged outage, technical teams may need to inspect equipment and restart pumps and treatment systems safely.

Meanwhile, reservoirs may have been depleted and pipelines may have lost pressure. Production must resume, storage must recover and pressure must build gradually across the network.

A household overhead tank offers a useful comparison. When power goes off, the pump stops while the family continues using the water already stored. Once electricity returns, the tank does not become full instantly; the pump needs time to refill it.

Now imagine that process at the scale of a treatment plant producing millions of litres, feeding major reservoirs and serving thousands of customers.

That is why an outage lasting a few hours can disrupt water supply for a longer period than anticipated. Recovery depends on the duration of the outage, the water left in storage, plant capacity, network conditions and a customer's location. Supply therefore returns gradually, not everywhere at once.

Why generators are not a complete answer

People often ask why GWL cannot simply run its plants on standby generators. Generators can support critical operations where they are available, but a large treatment facility needs enormous amounts of electricity, especially to pump high volumes of water. A backup unit may not have enough capacity to operate the entire plant at its normal output.

Large generators also consume substantial fuel and require regular maintenance and supporting equipment. Running major water installations continuously on generator power can therefore be technically difficult and costly.

Backup capacity varies from one facility to another, so dependable public electricity remains essential. Even so, investment in energy-efficient equipment, resilient backup systems and suitable alternative-energy technologies is important.

What happens during an interruption?

When power is lost at a critical facility, GWL's immediate priority is to protect equipment and restore operations safely.

Technical teams may coordinate with the electricity provider, assess equipment, restart treatment and pumping systems, monitor reservoir levels and manage distribution. Existing reservoir storage may help sustain supply temporarily, but water quality and operational safety cannot be compromised.

Communication is very important. Customers deserve timely information on the cause of an interruption, the communities affected, the steps being taken and the likely restoration arrangements when reliable estimates are available.

If the timing remains uncertain, it is better to say so than to promise a deadline that may not be achievable. Honest updates help people plan and build trust.

How customers can prepare

GWL is responsible for producing and distributing treated water, but households can reduce the inconvenience of temporary interruptions.

When a planned shutdown has been announced, keep a reasonable amount of water in clean, covered containers. Use water carefully, avoid waste, and promptly report leaking or burst pipes. During periods of reduced supply, responsible use helps available water reach more homes.

Customers should also rely on official GWL channels for updates rather than rumours or unverified social media posts. These precautions cannot remove every inconvenience, but they can make households better prepared.

"Water does not move from a river to a home by itself. It must be abstracted, treated, tested, pumped, stored and distributed through an extensive network. Electricity powers much of that journey."

Reliable water needs more than reliable power

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Electricity is critical, but it is not the only factor behind reliable water supply. Ageing infrastructure, damaged pipelines, limited storage, population growth, polluted raw-water sources, illegal connections and high water losses can all affect service.

Improving delivery requires sustained investment in treatment capacity, energy efficiency, pipeline rehabilitation, storage and modern distribution systems, together with close coordination between water and electricity providers.

Public understanding must also be matched by institutional responsibility. Customers have a right to reasonable reliability, accurate information and visible efforts to address operational challenges.

Explaining how water production works is not an excuse for poor service. It is a way to promote transparency and cooperation while strengthening the systems on which daily life depends.

Electricity powers water's journey

The journey from river to tap involves abstraction, treatment, monitoring, pumping, storage and transportation. Electricity powers many of these steps. When power fails, production or pumping may stop. When it returns, teams still need time to restart equipment, refill reservoirs and rebuild pressure throughout the network.

So, when the lights come back on but the taps remain dry, remember: electricity may have returned, but the water still has a journey to complete.

That journey depends on energy, infrastructure, technical expertise, transparent communication and a shared commitment to use and protect water responsibly.

The writer is Chief Manager, PR and Communications, Ghana Water Limited.