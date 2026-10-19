Tanzania: Gas Firm Opens Opportunities for People With Disabilities

Dar es Salaam — PEOPLE with disabilities are being encouraged to explore business opportunities in clean cooking energy, including gas cylinder sales and distribution, through an initiative by Taifa Gas aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and economic inclusion.

This comes after the company sponsored a one-day training for more than 100 people with disabilities and special needs in Dar es Salaam over the weekend organised by Tupo Sawa Organisation under the theme "Jasiri Energy".

The initiative supports Tanzania's National Clean Cooking Energy Strategy (2024-2034), which targets 80 per cent adoption of clean cooking energy by 2034.

Participants, including caregivers of children with disabilities, received guidance on the safe use of gas and were provided with gas cylinders by Taifa Gas.

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Taifa Gas Dar es Salaam Regional Sales Manager, Mr Enock Ngulwa, said people with disabilities should have opportunities to participate in the clean energy value chain, including through businesses involving gas cylinder sales and distribution.

He said the training covered safe gas cylinder handling, health and environmental protection, and how to identify legally recognised gas distribution and sales channels.

Mr Ngulwa added that the initiative aimed to equip participants with knowledge to use gas safely in their homes and workplaces while encouraging them to promote clean cooking energy within their communities.

Taifa Gas Health, Safety, Security and Environment Supervisor, Mr Aurelius Mdemu, said the programme also sought to reduce fire hazards associated with improper gas handling and illegal refilling practices.

He said greater adoption of clean cooking energy could reduce dependence on charcoal and firewood, helping conserve natural vegetation and protect the environment.

Tupo Sawa Organisation Director, Ms Jackline Mtaita, thanked Taifa Gas for sponsoring the training, saying people with disabilities deserved inclusive education and opportunities for economic empowerment.

She said the organisation would continue working with stakeholders to promote clean cooking energy and encourage people with disabilities to pursue income-generating activities in the sector.

Happiness Alberto, an entrepreneur with a disability who makes cakes in Mbezi Goba, Dar es Salaam, said the training had helped participants understand the benefits of clean cooking energy, including saving time and protecting the environment.

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The initiative also seeks to widen access to clean cooking solutions while enabling people with disabilities to explore income-generating activities in the growing energy market.