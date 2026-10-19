Tanzania: NBS Calls for Data-Driven Economic Planning

Manyara — TANZANIANS have been urged to rely on official statistics when planning economic activities and making investment decisions, with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stressing the importance of accurate data in guiding development and resource allocation.

NBS Manyara Regional Statistics Manager, Mr Gidioni Mokiwa made the call over the weekend, while speaking to journalists at the fourth Tanzanite Kwaraa Trade Fair in Babati District, Manyara Region.

He said reliable statistics help the government, businesses and investors identify economic opportunities, assess population trends and make informed decisions on resource allocation.

"The 2022 Population and Housing Census recorded approximately 1.8 million people in Manyara Region, while current estimates put the population at 2,160,000. Population growth creates opportunities in agriculture, trade and mining but also increases demand for public services, requiring authorities to plan and budget accordingly," he said.

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He further said that government institutions use census findings and other official data to guide development plans and determine resource requirements across different sectors.

Mr Mokiwa added that investors could also use population figures and other economic indicators to identify potential markets and assess demand for goods and services.

Turning to the mining sector, he highlighted Tanzanite as one of Manyara Region's key mineral resources, with the gemstone mined in Mirerani.

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According to 2024 statistics, Manyara produced 144.308 kilogrammes of raw Tanzanite.

"The gemstone undergoes processing and refining before being sold in international markets, creating economic opportunities and income for local communities," he said.

Mr Mokiwa emphasised that official statistics should be used as practical tools for planning rather than treated merely as figures collected for record-keeping.

He said accurate data was essential for strengthening investment decisions, improving public resource allocation and ensuring that development plans reflected the needs and opportunities of the population.