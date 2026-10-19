Tanzania: Anaesthesia Fears Delay Surgeries At Bugando

Mwanza — FEAR of anaesthesia, fuelled by misconceptions about its safety, is among the challenges facing Bugando Zonal Referral Hospital, with some patients postponing or abandoning surgical procedures until their conditions become more complicated.

Head of the hospital's Anaesthesia Department, Dr Rebecca Shija, said initial assessments had identified misconceptions surrounding anaesthesia as one of the reasons some patients were reluctant to undergo surgery.

Speaking during the commemoration of World Anaesthesia Day at the hospital yesterday, Dr Shija said some people wrongly believed that anaesthesia was equivalent to half-death, creating unnecessary fear about undergoing surgical procedures.

She said others feared that spinal anaesthesia, which involves administering medication into the fluid-filled space surrounding the spinal cord, could cause permanent back pain.

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"These misconceptions have made some patients avoid surgery, with others returning for treatment only when their conditions have advanced, making their recovery more difficult to predict," she said. Dr Shija added that some patients abandoned the process altogether and never returned to the hospital for the recommended procedures.

To address the challenge, she said Bugando was intensifying public education to explain the role of anaesthesia in surgery and reassure patients about the safety measures used by trained specialists.

She emphasised that modern equipment, qualified personnel and careful monitoring were essential components of safe anaesthesia services.

"Medical teams monitor patients before, during and after surgery to assess their condition and identify potential complications, allowing them to respond promptly, when necessary," she said.

Dr Shija further said patients with serious non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease and heart conditions, required careful assessment before anaesthesia and surgery to identify risks and determine appropriate management.

She also called on stakeholders to support government efforts to increase the number of anaesthesia specialists at the hospital, saying the department needed to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.

According to Dr Shija, the hospital's anaesthesia services handled at least 500 patients a week, while the department had six specialists, highlighting the need for additional trained personnel.

She said Bugando was also working with stakeholders to strengthen the capacity of healthcare providers in other hospitals across the Lake Zone, particularly in the use of modern anaesthesia machines and related medical equipment.

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The initiative aims to improve the quality of anaesthesia services and bring appropriate care closer to communities outside major referral centres.

Dr Shija further proposed the introduction of degree programmes in anaesthesia at the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences (CUHAS) in Mwanza as part of efforts to address the shortage of specialists.

Bugando Director General, Dr Alicia Massenga, thanked the government for supporting improvements at the hospital, including the provision of modern medical equipment and medicines, as well as sponsorship for staff training to strengthen their anaesthesia skills.

Dr Massenga said the hospital had five anaesthesia specialists and 46 non-physician anaesthesia providers, underscoring the importance of continued investment in the workforce.

"The commemoration served as a reminder to the public of the critical role anaesthesia plays in surgical care. Safe surgery depends on safe anaesthesia," she said.