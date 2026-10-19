West Africa: Liberia Leads Ecowas Talks On Sahel States

DAKAR — Liberia, through Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has chaired the final session of a high-level Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ministerial meeting in Dakar, Senegal, aimed at establishing a unified negotiating position in discussions with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger following their withdrawal from the regional bloc.

The meeting, held on October 16, brought together ECOWAS foreign ministers to agree on common principles and a negotiation framework ahead of discussions with their counterparts from the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Minister Nyanti chaired the session on behalf of the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Senegalese Foreign Minister Cheikh Niang, who delegated the responsibility to her because of other national engagements.

Under her chairmanship, ECOWAS foreign ministers unanimously agreed on negotiating positions covering four key areas: free movement and human development; trade and economic development; infrastructure and energy; and peace and security.

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The agreement is intended to provide a coordinated regional approach to negotiations with the three Sahelian countries, particularly on matters affecting cross-border movement, economic cooperation and regional security.

During the meeting, Minister Nyanti also presented Liberia's proposal for a regional conflict resolution framework at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The initiative seeks to strengthen the role of regional organizations in addressing conflicts and security challenges, particularly those affecting West Africa and the Sahel.

According to the Liberian delegation, the proposal would encourage the Security Council to consider regional perspectives and approaches when addressing insecurity and political instability.

The proposal reportedly received broad support from ECOWAS foreign ministers and was subsequently advanced for discussion with AES foreign ministers.

Minister Nyanti urged her colleagues to maintain a united position in their engagements with the three Sahelian states, emphasizing the importance of advancing a common ECOWAS agenda.

She encouraged the ministers to approach the negotiations collectively to protect shared regional interests and preserve cooperation on issues affecting citizens across West Africa.

The discussions come amid continuing efforts to manage relations between ECOWAS and Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger following their departure from the regional organization.

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The three countries' withdrawal has raised important questions about future arrangements governing free movement, trade, infrastructure development and security cooperation.

The Dakar meeting therefore focused on developing common negotiating principles to guide discussions between the two regional groupings.

Liberia's delegation to the ECOWAS-AES ministerial dialogue was headed by Foreign Minister Nyanti and included Presidential National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods, Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration Ibrahim Nyei, and Liberia's Ambassador to Senegal, Ali Sylla.

Liberia's role in chairing the session reflects its continued participation in regional diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting dialogue, cooperation and stability in West Africa.

The agreed negotiating framework is expected to guide further engagements between ECOWAS and the AES countries as both sides seek arrangements for continued regional cooperation.