Liberia: Bailey Blames Politics for Lawmakers' Absence

MONROVIA — Acting Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Christopher B. Bailey has blamed factional politics for the absence of the county's lawmakers and other government officials from a reunion organized by the Grand Gedeh County Veterans Association (GGVA), warning that political divisions could undermine unity and development efforts.

Bailey said internal political disagreements and strained relationships between association members and elected officials may have contributed to the poor attendance of public officials at the gathering.

He made the remarks on Saturday, October 17, at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Matadi, Monrovia, during the association's reunion held under the theme, "Honoring Our Legacy, Inspiring Our Future: United for the Sustainable Development of Grand Gedeh."

Grand Gedeh County is represented in the 55th Legislature by Senators Zoe Emmanuel Pennue and Thomas Yaya Nimely, along with Representatives Jeremiah Garwo Sokan Sr., Marie G. Johnson and Jacob C. Debee II.

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Bailey questioned why members of the county's legislative caucus and other government officials failed to attend the event despite reportedly receiving invitations.

He urged the association's leadership to examine the circumstances surrounding their absence and take steps to rebuild relationships with the county's political representatives.

According to Bailey, political differences should not prevent elected officials and citizens from working together to advance the county's development agenda.

He encouraged GGVA leaders to engage lawmakers individually to understand their concerns and identify opportunities for improved communication and cooperation.

"Politics is intellectual discussion. It's not to insult," Bailey emphasized, cautioning members against allowing political disagreements to degenerate into personal attacks.

The acting superintendent also challenged young people to rise above factional loyalties and establish constructive relationships with their elected representatives, regardless of political affiliation.

He stressed that unity, mutual respect and cooperation remain essential to addressing Grand Gedeh County's development challenges.

Bailey further pledged that his administration would promote transparency and regular consultations with students, veterans and other community organizations to encourage broader participation in county affairs.

Meanwhile, GGVA Chairman Sunday T. Heagbetus outlined the association's priorities, including scholarships, mentorship, internships, skills development and career guidance for students and young people connected to Grand Gedeh County.

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He said the organization intends to strengthen educational opportunities while promoting research, innovation, ethical leadership and peacebuilding.

According to Heagbetus, the association will also pursue partnerships with government institutions, educational establishments, civil society organizations, development partners and the private sector to support its programs.

He emphasized the importance of evidence-based approaches to addressing the county's development challenges and creating opportunities for young people.

The reunion provided an opportunity for association members to discuss their collective responsibilities and explore ways to contribute to Grand Gedeh County's development.

However, the absence of invited lawmakers remained a central concern, with Bailey urging dialogue and reconciliation to strengthen cooperation between the association and the county's political leadership.