Liberia: Govt Launches 2026 Mining, Energy Expo

MONROVIA — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, has officially launched the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference and Expo 2026, aimed at attracting investment, creating jobs and promoting sustainable development in the country's mining and energy sectors.

Speaking at the launch, Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban described the initiative as an important step toward repositioning Liberia's mineral and energy resources as major drivers of economic growth and national development.

"Liberia 2026 is more than a conference and exhibition. It is a strategic platform for bringing together government, investors, mining companies, energy developers, development partners, policymakers and technical experts to explore opportunities, address challenges and build partnerships that will advance Liberia's economic transformation," Tingban said.

He emphasized that Liberia must move beyond the mere extraction of natural resources toward a development model that delivers greater economic benefits to its citizens.

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According to him, responsible mining, stronger regulatory institutions, reliable and affordable electricity, and increased local participation are essential to ensuring that the country's natural resources contribute meaningfully to government revenue, employment and improved livelihoods.

Minister Tingban stressed that attracting credible investment requires more than the availability of mineral resources, citing policy consistency, regulatory clarity, institutional capacity, infrastructure development and environmental protection as critical factors.

He said the conference would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to examine these challenges and identify practical solutions to strengthen Liberia's investment climate.

"Investment must be accompanied by accountability, respect for our laws and regulations, environmental protection and meaningful benefits for communities in which mining and energy projects operate," he emphasized.

"Our natural resources must serve not only investors, but the broader aspirations of Liberian people," the Minister added.

Tingban also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in expanding energy infrastructure and promoting responsible mineral resource management.

He acknowledged the contributions of development partners, private sector institutions, sponsors and organizers working to ensure the success of the conference.

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The Minister expressed optimism that the event would generate investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships and produce practical recommendations for advancing the mining and energy industries.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to collaborating with government institutions, investors, development partners and local communities to ensure that mineral and energy resources are managed transparently and sustainably.

"The Ministry of Mines and Energy will continue to work with relevant government institutions, the private sector, development partners and local communities to ensure that Liberia's mineral and energy resources are managed responsibly and contribute to inclusive and sustainable national development," he said.

Tingban maintained that the success of the conference should ultimately be measured by tangible economic outcomes rather than discussions alone.

"Liberia 2026 must be measured not only by the quality of discussion, but by the investment it attracts, the partnerships it builds, the jobs it helps create and the lasting benefits it delivers," he declared.

He called on international investors, mining companies, energy developers and industry leaders to participate in the initiative and help build a more economically resilient and energy-secure Liberia.