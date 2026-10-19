Liberia: Macdella Cooper Foundation Mentors Girls

MONROVIA — The MacDella Cooper Foundation has concluded its day-long "She's the Way" Girls Mentorship Summit, bringing together prominent women leaders and young girls to promote confidence, education, personal development and leadership opportunities.

The summit, held over the weekend, provided a platform for participants to interact with accomplished women, share experiences and explore opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Addressing the gathering, Ecobank Liberia Managing Director Salamata Diallo challenged young girls to believe in their abilities, overcome fear and prepare themselves for leadership opportunities.

Diallo emphasized that courage, determination and adequate preparation are essential to achieving success, urging participants not to allow self-doubt or uncertainty to discourage them from pursuing their ambitions.

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She stressed that education and continuous learning remain critical to personal advancement, noting that opportunities become more meaningful when individuals possess the knowledge, confidence and skills needed to take advantage of them.

According to her, leadership requires commitment, resilience and a willingness to accept responsibility, even in challenging circumstances.

The Ecobank Liberia Managing Director also encouraged women in leadership positions to mentor and support younger girls, emphasizing the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation.

She noted that the achievements of successful women should inspire young girls to pursue their aspirations and recognize their own potential.

For her part, Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah urged participants to remain confident and determined despite rejection, setbacks and other challenges they may encounter.

Drawing on personal experiences, Jallah encouraged the girls to view difficulties as opportunities for learning and growth rather than reasons to abandon their ambitions.

"I am beautiful. I am smart. I am capable," the Minister declared, encouraging participants to develop positive self-belief and recognize their worth.

She emphasized that confidence must be supported by discipline, patience and sustained effort to achieve meaningful results.

Reiterating the importance of discipline, Jallah challenged the girls to remain focused on their education, establish clear goals and consistently work toward achieving them.

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The Education Minister stressed that success requires more than motivation, noting that personal development demands commitment, preparation and perseverance.

She also highlighted the important roles of parents, communities and mentors in guiding young people through challenges and helping them make informed decisions about their futures.

Jallah encouraged established women leaders to continue providing mentorship and support to girls, particularly those seeking opportunities in education and leadership.

The summit formed part of the MacDella Cooper Foundation's efforts to encourage girls' empowerment through mentorship, education and leadership development.

Through interactions with women leaders, participants were encouraged to build confidence, pursue their education and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to society.