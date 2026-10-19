Liberia: Air Sénégal Plans Liberia Flights in 2027

Senegal's national carrier, Air Sénégal, is considering launching flight operations to Liberia in the first or second quarter of 2027, following discussions with the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) aimed at strengthening air connectivity across West Africa.

The proposed service would connect Dakar to Monrovia through Conakry, Guinea, and Freetown, Sierra Leone, providing additional travel options for passengers within the subregion.

The plans were discussed during an October 16 meeting between LCAA Director General Julius D. Dennis Jr. and Air Sénégal Chief Executive Officer Tidiane Ndiaye at the airline's headquarters in Dakar.

During the meeting, Ndiaye disclosed that arrangements were underway for the airline to commence operations to Liberia, subject to the completion of the necessary operational and regulatory requirements.

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He also revealed that Air Sénégal was exploring the possibility of introducing direct flights from North America to Dakar, with onward connections to destinations across West Africa.

However, the airline has not announced specific North American routes or confirmed launch dates.

For his part, LCAA Director General Dennis welcomed the discussions and expressed appreciation to Senegal Civil Aviation Authority Director General Diaga Basse for facilitating the engagement.

Dennis described the initiative as an important demonstration of cooperation among African aviation authorities in efforts to improve regional air transport services.

The LCAA noted that closer collaboration between aviation regulators and airlines could help address longstanding connectivity challenges affecting travel, trade and economic activities across West Africa.

If implemented, the proposed Dakar-Monrovia service would provide additional connections between Liberia, Senegal, Guinea and Sierra Leone, potentially improving travel opportunities for businesspeople, tourists, government officials and other passengers.

The service could also strengthen Dakar's position as a regional aviation hub, particularly if Air Sénégal proceeds with its proposed North American connections.

Improved air connectivity is considered important for regional trade, investment, tourism and economic integration, as limited direct flights between several West African countries continue to make travel costly and time-consuming.

For Liberia, the potential arrival of Air Sénégal would represent an additional opportunity to expand international air services and strengthen links with other West African destinations.

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However, the proposed operations remain subject to final arrangements, including regulatory approvals, operational planning and confirmation of flight schedules.

Neither a definitive launch date nor a final operating schedule has been announced.