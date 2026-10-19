Sudan: Prime Minister Chairs Expanded Meeting On Higher Education

KHARTOUM — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris chaired an expanded meeting in Khartoum on Sunday to discuss higher education. The meeting brought together the ministers of justice, interior, and higher education and scientific research, the Wali of Khartoum State, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the Prime Minister's Special Representative, Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddig Al-Hafian.

In a press statement, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa said the meeting heard a report on the ministry's recent activities and the outcomes of its foreign visits.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing preparations for the second round of university admissions and the subsequent third round, as well as arrangements for the start of the new academic year, the minister said.

Professor Musa affirmed that all universities across the country were ready to receive students and that university dormitories were also prepared to accommodate them.

He added that the meeting discussed future plans to improve the conditions of university professors and other personnel working in higher education and scientific research.