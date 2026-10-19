Ghana: Police Arrest Man Over Suspected Cannabis Plantation Near Volta Lake

19 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Marine Police in Kpando have arrested a 31-year-old man, Vincent Lotsu, for allegedly cultivating and possessing suspected Indian hemp at Mangoase in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The police discovered a plantation of suspected Indian hemp and 16 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis behind a fenced wooden structure along the Volta Lake.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Volta North Region, Inspector Felix Kwao, the discovery was made on October 13, 2026, when officers of the Kpando-based Marine Police Unit were conducting routine patrols. Read More.

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