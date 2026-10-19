Ghana: Police Arrest Man Over Death Threats, Firearms and Suspected Indian Hemp

19 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Volta North Regional Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old man, Saviour Dzadze, for allegedly threatening a man with a firearm, possessing unlicensed weapons and cultivating suspected Indian hemp.

The police retrieved an AK-47 assault rifle, a pump-action shotgun, a locally manufactured single-barrel gun, 10 AAA Lion cartridges and quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp from his residence.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Volta North Region, Hohoe, Inspector Felix Kwao, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged by Mr Dzodzi Kofi Kpakpamikpe on October 8, 2026, alleging that the suspect had threatened to kill him at gunpoint.

The suspect was subsequently identified and arrested at the Kpando Circuit Court premises on October 14, 2026.

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According to the statement, investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly exchanged cultivated Indian hemp for the AK-47 rifle with an unidentified man from Togo.

He reportedly received the pump-action shotgun from his brother, Foster Dzadze, in Accra, while the locally manufactured single-barrel gun was inherited from his late father, Mathereous Dzadze.

The Volta North Regional Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to fighting crime and said efforts were underway to arrest the suspect's alleged accomplices to assist in investigations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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