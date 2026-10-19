Ghana: Fiabci Launches Ghana Chapter to Boost Real Estate Investment

The International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) has launched its Ghana Chapter to connect the country's real estate industry to a global network of professionals, investors and institutions, while promoting higher professional standards across the built environment.

The launch, held on the theme "Beyond the Individual", also saw the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JL Properties, Dr James Condua Orleans-Lindsay, inaugurated as the founding president of FIABCI-Ghana.

Founded in Paris in 1948, FIABCI is an international business network that brings together professionals across the real estate industry, including developers, brokers, architects, engineers, valuers, surveyors, lawyers, financiers, academics, property managers and public-sector institutions.

The establishment of the Ghana Chapter is expected to raise the country's profile within the international real estate community and create opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange and professional development.

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FIABCI-Ghana was jointly established by the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association and the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association to represent the international federation in Ghana.

Delivering his inaugural address, Dr Orleans-Lindsay described the formation of the chapter as an important step towards uniting industry stakeholders and connecting Ghana's real estate sector to global expertise and investment opportunities.

He said the initiative underscored the growing importance of international collaboration in promoting professional excellence across the built environment.

Dr Orleans-Lindsay outlined five priority areas for the chapter: strengthening advocacy and industry visibility, promoting research and innovation, supporting national development, institutionalising an annual developers' forum and organising a FIABCI-Ghana International Conference.

He said the chapter would also seek representation on relevant governmental, non-governmental and international boards to ensure that real estate professionals contributed meaningfully to policy formulation and national development.

Turning to Ghana's housing challenges, Dr Orleans-Lindsay said the estimated housing deficit of about 1.8 million units was only one aspect of a broader problem that required coordinated action by the government, private developers, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

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He urged industry players to strengthen partnerships with the government and relevant institutions to increase housing delivery and improve access to decent and affordable accommodation.

"The onus lies on us as industry players to partner the government and all major stakeholders to fill the gap," he stated.

Dr Orleans-Lindsay, who is also the president of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association, pledged to provide ethical and transformational leadership for the newly established chapter.

He cited the redevelopment of the former Achimota dumpsite and quarry into a residential estate as an example of how responsible investment, innovation and efficient land use could transform abandoned spaces and promote sustainable urban development.

He further pledged that FIABCI-Ghana would pursue strategic partnerships and initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to help transform Africa's housing and real estate sector.

"Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring the growth and transformation of FIABCI-Ghana and its pivotal role in shaping Africa's real estate and housing landscape," he said.