Tanzania: Drogba Backs Culture-Rich Afcon

Dar es Salaam — FORMER Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba, has urged Tanzania to make the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) a lasting experience for visitors by showcasing the country's tourism, culture and cuisine beyond the football matches.

Drogba said Tanzania should use the continental competition to showcase its food, culture and hospitality while creating opportunities for tourism and business. He made the call during a meeting with the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, as he had the honour of being given a tour of the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, which is among the venues hosting the finals.

Drogba said the success of AFCON should be measured not only by what happens on the pitch but also by the experience offered to teams, supporters and other visitors.

"It's not just about football, because only one team can win the cup. But what about the other teams? When they come here, and the fans, they might not win the cup, but they have to feel the experience of being in Tanzania and make sure it's a success," he said.

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The former striker emphasised the importance of integrating food and hospitality services into stadium facilities, suggesting that lounges should offer snacks and drinks while giving visitors opportunities to sample Tanzanian cuisine.

He said the tournament could provide a platform for visitors to discover local food and culture, socialise and conduct business alongside watching matches.

"It's not just football. Football attracts business. Football attracts tourism," Drogba said.

He added that he was ready to work with Tanzania in preparing for the tournament, stressing that success would depend on collective effort.

"Like I always say in sport, we work as a team and we achieve things together. I'm ready to be with the people from Tanzania," he said, thanking President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her support and trust.

Makonda welcomed Drogba's involvement, saying the former football star's experience and exposure to major international tournaments could help the country strengthen its preparations for AFCON 2027.

He said Tanzania was looking to draw on Drogba's knowledge of tournament organisation and delivery to improve the country's international image and create a memorable experience for visitors.

"Our ambition is to deliver the best possible tournament and create an outstanding experience for everyone.

Makonda added that Tanzania wanted to learn from previous tournaments hosted by other countries while developing its own approach.

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"We value Didier Drogba's experience and insights from previous editions of the competition, and we look forward to learning from him as we prepare to make AFCON 2027 a memorable event."