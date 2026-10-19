Tanzania: Ncu Invests 3.2bn/ - in Cotton Ginnery Rehabilitation

Mwanza — NYANZA Cooperative Union (NCU-1984 Ltd) has invested more than 3.2bn/- from its internally generated revenue to rehabilitate a cotton ginnery, in a move aimed at increasing processing capacity and adding value to farmers' produce.

NCU Board Chairman, Mr Leonard Lyabauma, said the investment was part of the union's strategy to strengthen cotton production, improve processing efficiency and increase the economic benefits farmers derive from the crop.

He was speaking in Magu District while receiving a delegation from Tunduru Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Union (TAMCU) of Ruvuma Region, which visited NCU's projects to learn from its investments and explore ways of improving its own operations.

"The rehabilitated ginnery is expected to process up to 20 million kilogrammes of cotton, strengthening the Union's capacity to handle the crop and support the cotton value chain," he said.

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To ensure a reliable supply of raw materials, he said NCU also planned to cultivate cotton on 600 acres in Misungwi District.

Beyond cotton, he said NCU is expanding its investments into other income-generating activities, including cage fish farming and property development.

NCU member from Misungwi District, Mr Gideoni Silas, said the union had 17 fish cages in Luchelele, where fish had already been harvested three times.

"NCU planned to establish another 60 cages in Buchosa Town Council to expand production and increase revenue," he said.

The union also planned to construct a fish feed manufacturing plant to supply its fish-farming operations, reduce production costs and improve profitability, Mr Silas added.

The investments attracted interest from the visiting TAMCU delegation, which was exploring opportunities to diversify its income sources and strengthen its cooperative activities.

TAMCU General Manager, Mr Marcelino Mrope, said the visit provided an opportunity to learn from NCU's experience in cotton ginning, cage fish farming and property development.

"The visit has inspired us to consider establishing our own cage fish farming project as a reliable source of income for our union," Mr Mrope said.

TAMCU member, Ms Zamda Zuberi, said she was impressed by NCU's assets and investments across Mwanza Region and would encourage her union to adopt relevant practices to strengthen its economic activities.

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Assistant Registrar of Cooperatives in Mwanza Region, Mr Hammery Kazimoto, said exchanges between cooperatives were important for improving management, raising productivity and strengthening the sector.

He urged cooperatives to learn from one another and adopt approaches that could improve their operations and support sustainable growth.