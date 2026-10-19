Tanzania: Dr Kijaji in Fort Ikoma to Grace the Launch of Serengeti Golf Course

Fort Ikoma — THE Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has today, October 17, 2026, arrived at Fort Ikoma to grace the official opening of the 18-hole Serengeti National Park Golf Course tomorrow, October 18, in Serengeti District, Mara Region.

Dr Kijaji represents President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the launch of the facility, located inside the Serengeti National Park.

During her visit, she toured the golf course and watched players taking part in a tournament that involves golfers from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Malawi.

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Speaking here at the course, Dr Kijaji said preparations for the official launch were progressing well, noting that construction of the golf course had been completed.

She said the facility was a unique tourism attraction developed in line with the President's vision of promoting Tanzania's natural attractions while identifying other tourism products that complement them.

"The President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan directed us to continue promoting our attractions to the world, especially natural attractions such as our national parks and game reserves , also directed us to identify other attractions that are not natural but can complement them that is why we now have this golf course located on the outskirts of the park," she said.

Dr Kijaji said the facility was ready for its official launch, adding that it would offer visitors an opportunity to enjoy golf while experiencing the surrounding natural environment.

"When you come here, you enjoy several benefits, you can see animals moving around nearby, so you get two benefits, playing golf and seeing wildlife,we welcome more people to come and play," she said.

Dr Kijaji said sports tourism was among the initiatives being pursued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in line with the President's vision and guidance, adding that more details about the project would be shared during today's launch.

Timothy Mdinka, a sports and tourism stakeholder, commended the government for investing in the golf course, saying it was a major step towards promoting sports tourism in the country.

He said TANAPA was leading efforts to develop sports tourism through the facility, which would attract high-value tourists and create economic opportunities for tourism stakeholders.