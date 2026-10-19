Angola/Egypt: Angola Make History With First Beach Soccer Afcon Qualification After Edging Egypt

Angola have qualified for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history after overcoming Egypt 5-4 on aggregate in a thrilling second-round qualifying tie to book their place at the continental finals in Senegal next month.

The Angolans lost Sunday's second leg 2-1 in Alexandria, but their 4-2 victory in Luanda a week earlier proved decisive as they secured a historic place among the eight nations that will compete for the continental crown from 7-15 November.

Egypt, who finished fourth at the 2024 finals on home soil, had hoped to overturn their two-goal deficit and made a strong start to their comeback attempt when Mohamed Abdel Nabi opened the scoring in the second period.

The hosts continued to press for the goals they needed and Hossam Paolo added another late in the third period, but Angola managed to find the net themselves to ensure they advanced by the narrowest of margins.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It was a remarkable achievement for the Palancas Negras, who had entered the qualification campaign in the preliminary round and were required to overcome two opponents to reach the finals.

They began their journey with a convincing 10-3 aggregate victory over Mauritius in September, winning the opening encounter 4-0 before following up with a 6-3 success in the return leg.

That set up a far more demanding assignment against an experienced Egypt side, who were among the nations exempted from the preliminary round.

Angola rose to the challenge in the first leg in Luanda, producing an impressive attacking display to win 4-2 and take a crucial advantage into the return fixture.

They ultimately finished their qualification campaign with three wins and one defeat from four matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding seven.

Their reward is a maiden appearance at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, where they will test themselves against some of the continent's leading sides.

Hosts Senegal will be the team to beat after winning the last five editions of the competition, including the 2024 tournament in Egypt.

The 2026 finals will also provide an opportunity for Angola to challenge for one of Africa's two places at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2027, adding further significance to their historic qualification.