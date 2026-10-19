Somalia and Iraq Discuss Expanding Trade and Livestock Exports

Mogadishu — Somalia and Iraq have agreed to explore ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including expanding agricultural ties and facilitating Somali livestock exports to the Iraqi market, Somalia's foreign ministry said.

Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali met his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers.

The two ministers discussed accelerating the work of a joint committee between the two countries and expanding cooperation in the economic and agricultural sectors, according to the ministry.

Somalia also expressed its interest in beginning exports of live animals to Iraq, a move that could open up an additional market for the country's livestock sector, which is a major source of livelihoods and export earnings.

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The ministry did not provide details on when shipments could begin or whether the two sides had reached specific agreements on veterinary requirements, trade procedures or export volumes.

Somalia thanked Iraq for its warm welcome and for successfully hosting the OIC foreign ministers' meeting, reaffirming Mogadishu's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The talks reflect Somalia's efforts to expand trade partnerships and improve access to international markets for its agricultural and livestock products.

Livestock exports are an important component of Somalia's economy, with animals traditionally shipped to markets in the Middle East. Greater access to Iraqi buyers could provide additional opportunities for Somali exporters if the necessary trade and health requirements are met.

Both governments expressed a desire to deepen cooperation, although further details on the implementation of the proposed initiatives were not immediately available.