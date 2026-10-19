Somalia: South West Leader Raises Security Concerns Amid Tensions With Lafta-Gareen Forces

Mogadishu — South West state leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe has expressed concern over the security situation in the region, calling for stronger efforts to protect civilians and address threats posed by forces loyal to former regional leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Lafta-Gareen.

Madobe made the remarks during a dinner and consultative meeting hosted by Somalia's parliament speaker, Abdikadir Mohamed Nur Jama, for lawmakers from both chambers of the federal parliament representing South West state.

The meeting focused on the overall situation in the region, particularly security challenges, operations against forces loyal to Lafta-Gareen and attacks attributed to armed groups operating in the area.

Madobe briefed lawmakers on the security challenges facing the administration and efforts by regional and federal authorities to improve security, regain control of areas held by militant groups and protect civilians and their property.

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He stressed the importance of lawmakers playing a more active role in supporting the regional administration's efforts to strengthen security, promote peace and reconciliation, and advance development across South West state.

The meeting was part of broader efforts to strengthen consultation and cooperation between the regional leadership and its representatives in Somalia's federal parliament, with the stated aim of coordinating responses to security and political challenges.

South West state, which includes the strategically important city of Baidoa, has been affected by political tensions and competing power claims, alongside the wider security challenges facing Somalia.

The remarks come amid continued uncertainty over the region's political future and security arrangements. The statement did not provide specific details of new security measures or operations agreed upon during the meeting.