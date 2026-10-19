Somalia, Türkiye Discuss Cooperation On Fisheries and Blue Economy

19 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia and Türkiye have discussed strengthening cooperation in fisheries and the blue economy, with a focus on developing the Horn of Africa country's marine resources and attracting investment.

Somalia's Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, Ahmed Hassan Adan, held talks with Türkiye's newly appointed ambassador to Somalia, Ferhat Alkan, at the ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu, according to a ministry statement.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in fisheries, the blue economy and the sustainable development of Somalia's marine resources.

Adan highlighted the importance of developing the fisheries sector and attracting investment in marine resources to boost economic growth, create jobs and increase domestic production.

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Somalia has a long coastline along the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, giving it significant potential for fisheries and other maritime industries. However, developing the sector requires investment, infrastructure and stronger capacity to sustainably manage marine resources.

Alkan, for his part, underscored the importance of deepening relations between Somalia and Türkiye, particularly in areas that could contribute to Somalia's development.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations and development cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye is a key partner of Somalia, with cooperation spanning humanitarian assistance, infrastructure, security and economic development.

The ministry did not disclose details of specific investment commitments or agreements reached during the meeting.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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