Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Seawater Desalination Supply for Chlef, Mostaganem and Tlemcen 'As Soon As Possible'

19 October 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, ordered that the provinces of Chlef, Mostaganem and Tlemcen be supplied with desalinated seawater as quickly as possible, designating them "priority regions," according to a Council of Ministers statement.

The statement said that regarding proposed direct-negotiation contracts for downstream connection works at new seawater desalination plants in these provinces, the President ordered that "seawater supply to Chlef, Mostaganem and Tlemcen be tackled as quickly as possible, given their priority status."

"Any expansion of connections to other provinces," he added, "will follow case-by-case technical studies to precisely determine their local surface and groundwater capacities before deploying desalination technology."

The President of the Republic reaffirmed the need for strict monitoring of well-drilling permits to safeguard groundwater resources.

He also instructed the government to incorporate both provisions into the draft Agricultural Orientation Bill currently under preparation, which will be presented during a Council of ministers meeting dedicated to the agriculture sector, the statement added.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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