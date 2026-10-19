South Africa: Eskom Continues to Make Progress Under Generation Plan

Eskom has recorded 520 days without the implementation of load shedding.

The Energy Availability Factor (EAF) has also reached 68.2% for the financial year to date - its highest level in six years.

"Unplanned outages have also improved by 6.67% year-on-year, equivalent to 3 001MW of generation capacity returned to service. Eskom currently has 5 695MW of surplus capacity available as a platform for growth and industrialisation.

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"These gains reflect sustained operational improvements under the Generation Recovery Plan and have contributed to South Africa recording 518 consecutive days without loadshedding since 16 May 2025. Improved fleet performance, lower unplanned outages, increased generation capacity and reduced reliance on emergency generation continue to strengthen security of supply," the power utility stated.

The improved generation has resulted in significant reduction on the reliance of diesel-fired Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs), with diesel expenditure decreasing by R4.87 billion to R1.18 billion, compared with R6.05 billion over the corresponding period last year.

Load reduction

Eskom's load reduction elimination programme continues unabated, with the power utility aiming to completely eradicate it by 2027.

Load reduction is implemented by the power utility to protect infrastructure from overloading and destruction where there are illegal connections.

"Seven provinces have achieved full elimination, while the number of affected customers has declined from approximately 1.69 million to 193 556, representing an 88.6% reduction and leaving 2.7% of Eskom's customer base affected.

"The remaining impact is confined to selected areas in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where approximately 80% of previously affected customers have already been returned to normal supply. Efforts continue in the remaining communities as Eskom advances towards the complete eradication of load reduction," the power utility said.

A key intervention to eliminate load reduction is the installation of smart meters across the country.

Some 521 453 smart meters have been installed on load reduction feeders, reaching approximately 90% of the 577 347 target for high-priority areas.

"Approximately 83% of these installations are concentrated in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, where pressure on the network is highest. The rollout remains focused on high-loss areas impacted by illegal connections, infrastructure overloading and electricity theft.

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"Despite ongoing stakeholder engagement, including work with ward councillors, public meetings and media platforms, resistance in some areas continues to affect progress. These include safety incidents, intimidation and work stoppages, resulting in delays, with more than 122 000 planned installations impacted to date," Eskom said.

Koeberg Power Station

Meanwhile, Eskom has updated the public on safety measures at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station following testing activities carried out last week.

"During testing activities associated with the planned maintenance outage of Koeberg Unit 2 ... an electrical protection system, associated with Unit 1, operated as designed for a disturbance outside of the tolerance limits, resulting in the automatic trip of the Unit 1 400 kV and 24 kV breakers.

"As designed, the protection system safely disconnected Unit 1 from the grid, and the unit was taken offline ... and engineering teams are conducting detailed investigations and fault-finding activities to determine the cause of the protection system operation and identify any required corrective actions.

"There are no nuclear safety concerns associated with this event. All nuclear safety systems remain fully operational, and Koeberg Nuclear Power Station remains in a safe and stable condition," the power utility assured.