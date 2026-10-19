South Africa: Two Former Officials Sentenced for the Illegal Killing of a White Rhino

The Skukuza Regional Court has sentenced former Kruger National Park Regional Ranger Rodney Landela and former State Veterinary Service Animal Health Technician Kenneth Mochocho for illegal hunting and the killing of a white rhino in a protected area, as well as for possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a crime.

In a statement, the South African National Parks (SANParks) welcomed the sentencing delivered on Friday for the incident that took place in July 2016.

The court sitting at Skukuza Regional Court sentenced the accused to 10 years' imprisonment on the main count (illegal hunting and killing of a white rhino in a protected area) and four years on a second count (possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime), with the sentences running concurrently, effectively sending the two to ten years' imprisonment with no parole option.

The Magistrate also declared the two unfit to possess firearms.

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SANParks further welcomed the involvement of the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit, which is seeking declarations of the convicted individuals' assets.

"The organisation views the matter as particularly serious because both individuals were entrusted with protecting South Africa's wildlife but instead abused their positions of trust to commit a wildlife crime.

"SANParks commends the court for recognising the gravity of the offence, including the misuse of an official state-issued firearm and the deliberate nature of the crime. The organisation maintains that a fine or non-custodial sentence would not have served the interests of justice, particularly given that the offences were motivated by greed rather than need."

SANParks added that the sentence sends a strong message that rhino poaching and the betrayal of public trust by conservation officials will not be tolerated and that those who undermine efforts to protect the country's natural heritage will face serious consequences.