South Africa: Stay Hydrated As Extremely Hot Conditions Persist

As temperatures rise, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has reminded the public to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear light clothing and seek shade where possible.

"A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected in places over the Mpumalanga Highveld, the southern parts of the Mpumalanga Lowveld, as well as the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo on Monday," the weather service said.

SAWS said Monday's forecast indicates cloudy and cool conditions along the country's east and south coasts.

Elsewhere, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"A surface high-pressure system is expected to dominate most parts of South Africa this week, with a surface trough over the western interior at times. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible over the central and eastern interior at times. Warm to hot temperatures are expected across most parts of the country," SAWS said.

The weather service issued the following warnings for Monday:

Yellow Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms are expected over most of KwaZulu-Natal, except along the south coast and adjacent interior. These may cause localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Damaging interior winds are expected over the eastern parts of the Free State and the western and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These may cause localised damage to settlements, difficult driving conditions and problems for high-sided vehicles on vulnerable routes until Tuesday morning.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Damaging winds and waves are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. These may cause short-term, localised disruption to beachfront activities, small harbours and ports until Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday indicates fine and warm to hot conditions.

However, partly cloudy and cool weather is expected along South Africa's east and south coasts and in the adjacent interior, with isolated to scattered showers possible.