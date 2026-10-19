Liberia: Letter - Defending Gbawou Kowou's Move to Private Practice

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Published: October 19, 2026

The Editor,

The public reaction surrounding Attorney Gbawou Kowou's transition from Deputy Director General for Administration at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) to private criminal defense counsel demands a sober, objective examination rooted in constitutional law, legal ethics, and historical precedent--rather than emotion or selective outrage.

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Critics who characterize Atty. Kowou's defense representation as an ethical dilemma or a moral failure overlook the foundational principles of our legal order and the realities of Liberian jurisprudence.

To look at this matter with complete legal objectivity and historical fairness, Atty. Gbawou Kowou is by no means the first--nor will he be the last--prominent Liberian legal figure to cross the aisle between state power and private defense. In Liberian legal history, the movement from high-ranking government official, state prosecutor, or judge to defense attorney in politically charged, anti-graft, or narcotics cases is a routine and accepted aspect of the legal system. When other legal figures made similar transitions, neither the Supreme Court bench nor the public condemned their actions as unethical.

Consider the following prominent historical precedents:

Cllr. M. Wilkins Wright: Served as Solicitor General of Liberia (the nation's chief state prosecutor) and as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Bench. Upon returning to private practice, Cllr. Wright took up lead defense counsel roles in major criminal matters, including representing international defendants in high-profile transnational drug trafficking cases.

Served as Solicitor General of Liberia (the nation's chief state prosecutor) and as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Bench. Upon returning to private practice, Cllr. Wright took up lead defense counsel roles in major criminal matters, including representing international defendants in high-profile transnational drug trafficking cases. Cllr. T. C. Gould: Served as Solicitor General of Liberia and President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA). After leaving government prosecution, Cllr. Gould routinely represented political figures and private defendants against state indictments, including handling major defense briefs in corruption and treason proceedings.

Served as Solicitor General of Liberia and President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA). After leaving government prosecution, Cllr. Gould routinely represented political figures and private defendants against state indictments, including handling major defense briefs in corruption and treason proceedings. Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson: Served as a lead state prosecutor for the Ministry of Justice and headed legal recovery assets teams for the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). Upon moving to private practice, he regularly accepted defense briefs for former government officials facing state charges.

First, Article 21 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution guarantees that every person accused of a crime--regardless of the severity of the offense or the popularity of the defendant--is entitled to competent legal representation and a fair trial. A defense attorney does not endorse, condone, or validate the alleged actions of their client. In an adversarial system, the defense lawyer's duty is to ensure that the State is held to its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and that police and prosecutorial powers operate strictly within the boundaries of due process.

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Second, under the rules of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) and international legal standards, an ethical conflict of interest arises only if an attorney personally investigated or directed the prosecution of the specific case or client they later seek to defend. Absent such direct involvement, a former public official is fully entitled to enter private practice.

When former law enforcement officials step into the courtroom as defense counsel, they bring a deep understanding of state procedure that holds government agencies to high standards of evidence and constitutional compliance. Far from undermining justice, this check on prosecutorial overreach benefits every citizen.

Let us evaluate members of the bar by their fidelity to the Constitution, their adherence to professional ethics, and their zeal in defending due process--not by who their clients happen to be. Atty. Gbawou Kowou is operating well within the traditions, standards, and constitutional guarantees of the Liberian legal profession.

Sincerely,

Jacob Doe