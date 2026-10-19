Africa: Liberia to Host Africa Scrabble Championship for First Time

More than 120 of Africa's leading Scrabble players from about 24 countries will compete in Monrovia next week, as Liberia hosts the Africa Scrabble Championship for the first time.

The 16th edition of the continental tournament runs Oct. 22-25 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, under the auspices of the Pan African Scrabble Association. James Lynch Monbo Sr., chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, announced the details at a press briefing.

"For Liberia, this championship is an opportunity to strengthen our international reputation, demonstrate our ability to host continental events, and share our hospitality with Africa," Monbo said.

He said the visiting delegations would bring business to hotels, restaurants, transport providers and other local businesses, while building relationships among participating countries.

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Liberia will be up against a dominant Nigeria. Nigeria has won 14 of the 15 editions since the championship began in Kenya in 1994. The only exception came in 2002, when South Africa's Trevor Hovelmeier took the title. Nigeria's Oluwatimilehin Doko won the most recent edition, in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2024.

But Liberia has momentum of its own. Its national team won silver at the 2024 African Games in Accra, Ghana, finishing behind Uganda.

"That achievement demonstrated Liberian players' ability to compete with Africa's best," Monbo said.

The organizing committee said the championship will give Liberian players the chance to compete against and learn from the continent's best, and should draw more people into the sport.

Organizers also want the tournament to reach classrooms. Monbo said Scrabble builds vocabulary, spelling, numeracy, concentration and problem-solving skills. He urged schools, teachers and education partners to use the championship to promote learning through play, start school Scrabble clubs and organize interschool competitions.

"This is an opportunity to connect sporting achievement with classroom learning," he said.

Monbo said the committee wants the event to leave a lasting legacy of stronger clubs, closer links with schools and wider youth participation.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation, the National Port Authority and Tuzee en Afrique Tours are sponsoring the championship. The committee called on other government institutions, banks and private businesses to contribute money, services or other support.

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The committee thanked the Pan African Scrabble Association for awarding Liberia the hosting rights, the National Scrabble Association of Liberia for its leadership, and volunteers and committee members for their preparations.

Organizers urged Liberians to follow the tournament, cheer on Team Liberia and welcome visiting players and officials.

"May the 16th edition open a new chapter for Scrabble in our country and inspire a new generation to see how far their minds can take them," Monbo said.