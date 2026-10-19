Namibia: First Gentleman Epaphras Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Penehupifo Pohamba

First gentleman Epaphras Ndaitwah says former first lady Penehupifo Pohamba's humanitarian work has demonstrated that leadership is measured by lives touched and the difference made in communities.

Ndaitwah on Sunday said her dedication to maternal and child healthcare, HIV-AIDS awareness, women's empowerment and community welfare has left a "meaningful" mark on Namibia's history.

Pohamba served as Namibia's second first lady from 2005 to 2015.

"She dedicated her life to maternal and child healthcare, HIV-AIDS awareness, women's empowerment and community welfare.

"Her dedication to community development and the well-being of our people remains a meaningful part of our nation's history," he said.

He said the work undertaken today builds on Pohamba's contributions, with an enduring responsibility to strengthen families, empower communities and promote the well-being of all Namibians.

Ndaitwah said Penehupifo's life of service should continue to inspire leaders to act with compassion, humility and purpose.

"Madam Pohamba's legacy reminds us that service to humanity is a responsibility that transcends titles and generations," he said.

He extended his condolences to the Pohamba family.